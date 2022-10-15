WATCH: Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright Sing Tribute Performance to Their Late Sister Loretta Lynn

It has been just a few weeks since country legend Loretta Lynn passed away. Her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue gave a performance in tribute of Loretta.

The sisters gave the tribute during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The ladies were introduced by Tanya Tucker ahead of their tribute performance.

“It’s so special to me that we can take a moment to celebrate her tonight,” Tucker said. “I have been so blessed with the gift of her music and also with the gift of her friendship. She guided me through this business even before we met.”

She and Loretta knew each other for a very long time. Tucker recalled moments from their childhood.

“I really treasure the time that we got to spend together. She’d call me and she’d say, ‘Honey do you need some money?’ Well, there have been times I wished I had said ‘yeah,’” she said. “She went from being my hero to being my truly, truly great friend. And then back to being my hero again. I miss Loretta so much.”

Tucker then introduced Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue, who came onstage to perform Loretta’s hit song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The tribute was stunning and emotional. Upon being introduced, the sisters already had a standing ovation from emotional audience members. The audience jumped to their feet again at the end of the song, as videos of Loretta played in the background. Emotions were extremely high during and after the performance.

Loretta Lynn’s Family Honors Her

Lynn passed away peacefully in her home on October 4. Her family shared a statement announcing the sad news.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they wrote. They asked for privacy during the extremely difficult time.

The day she passed, her daughter, Peggy L. Marchetti, shared a long statement on Facebook about her mother.

“Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye..she looked so peaceful like a sleeping angel. She is beautiful..even in death..she just has this amazing radiance that is so unique and timeless. I could barely tear my arms from around her..I didn’t want her to leave us..I felt possessive and selfish and broken..utterly broken. I have taken care of her daily for the last 5 years over seeing her health care. It has been the most important and honorable task i have ever undertaken. I promised my family I would take care of her..I would keep her home with us and I would do my best to keep her with us for as long as possible. I tied my very best..my damn best to keep that promise,” she wrote.

Everyone in the comments shared their love and support for the family during their difficult time.