WATCH: Darius Rucker Drops Preview of ‘Big Sky’ Appearance Alongside Lyle Lovett, Reba McEntire

Darius Rucker shared a scene on his Twitter from his acting role opposite Lyle Lovett and Reba McEntire on ABC’s Big Sky. This evening, both Rucker and Lyle Lovett will be appearing on Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The singers will be joining McEntire, who is currently starring as matriarch Sunny Barnes on the ABC drama.

The scene features the introduction of Rucker and Lovett’s characters. The clip shows off Rucker flexing his acting chops. His character takes issue with someone poking fun at his nickname, Possum.

It’s not every day you get to play a character named Possum on a show with @Reba and @LyleLovett! Tune in to @BigSkyABC on Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC! #BigSky pic.twitter.com/tGDCQ0HcUF — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 1, 2022

Darius Rucker is clearly thrilled to be part of the show with his fellow country music stars. “It’s not every day you get to play a character named Possum on a show with @Reba and @LyleLovett! Tune in to @BigSkyABC on Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC!”

In “Come Get Me,” the investigators continue to chase leads in what has been called the “Bleeding Heart Murder Case.” When new, surprising information comes to light, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) teams up with Beau (Jensen Ackles) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) in order to make progress on the case. Elsewhere, Buck’s (Rex Linn) conscience nags him, causing disagreements between him and his wife Sunny (McEntire).

The addition of the two new characters will make an already-dark story even more foreboding. Season 3 revolves around private detective Cassie Dewell (played by Kylie Bunbury) and local law enforcement investigating a series of strange disappearances in Helena’s rural backwoods.

Darius Rucker’s character has an interesting nickname

Tex, played by Lovett, is a character with an underlying threat lurking beneath his gentleman-cowboy exterior. His skill in music only adds to his ability to kill. On the other hand, Rucker plays Possum–a nighttime gun-for-hire who has teamed up with Tex on a job.

McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, an enigmatic backcountry outfitter. Together with her husband (played by McEntire’s real-life boyfriend Rex Linn), they own the Sunny Day Excursions backpacking company. But when campers start to go missing, Barnes and her business fall under scrutiny — it is yet unknown if McEntire’s character in this show is a villain or not.

“There’s a lot of this in Reba herself,” showrunner Elwood Reid recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s a mama bear that you don’t cross. She’s got a little bit of an edge to her, and she’s got some darkness to her. But if you squint and you look through the lens of Big Sky, you can justify some of the stuff she’s going to be doing. It’s Reba; she has that smile and you can’t help but like her, even when she’s doing some pretty nasty things.”

Singer-songwriter Rucker started out as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, a band that went on to sell over 25 million albums worldwide. In 2008, he released his first country album, which won him a Grammy in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” – one of the best-selling country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and is currently working on his latest album.