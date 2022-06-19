WATCH: Darius Rucker Surprises Fans at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar Before Nashville Concert

Darius Rucker is bringing the beer and the sunshine to Nashville. If you found yourself in Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, you might have gotten more than you paid for when a fellow country powerhouse strutted through the doors. That’s right, last night, Darius Rucker made an appearance at the Broadway staple before walking a couple of blocks over to Bridgestone Arena for his concert.

“You never know who’s gonna stop by,” the official account of the bar wrote on Instagram the following day, along with a clip of Rucker heading into the bar. “Before playing Bridgestone Arena tonight, @dariusrucker surprised the crowd at Ole Red Nashville – and he even bought everyone a beer in honor of his new single “Same Beer Different Problem.”

In addition to releasing the new track, there’s more good news for Rucker and his fans. The country singer recently held his 13th annual Darius & Friends fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on June 6 and raised a record-breaking amount.

Darius Rucker raises astonishing figure for St. Jude

The event took place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and featured heavyweights in the genre, such as Sheryl Crow and Sara Evans. By the end of the night, they had raised over $500,000.

Also on the roster for the philanthropic evening were country music favorites Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, and Rachel Wammack. The total amount raised includes Rucker’s golf tournament and silent auction proceeds. Currently, Rucker has raised an incredible $3 million for the hospital in the last 13 years.

That funds go directly towards the hospital’s efforts to combat childhood cancer and aids the patients and families.

The event also featured a touching appearance by a cancer survivor from St. Jude’s. Addie, who has been five years in remission after being diagnosed with leukemia at 15 years old, sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. After her moving performance, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

In addition to singing his new record, Rucker performed other favorites such as “Let Her Cry” from his time with Hootie and the Blowfish. He also sang his fan-favorite “Wagon Wheel” at the end of the evening.

He also performed a duet with Hammack that will be included on his upcoming album, “Never Been.” Americana artist Sheryl Crow sang such as classic hits such as “If It Makes You Happy” and “Every Day Is A Winding Road” and performed “The First Cut Is The Deepest” alongside Rucker.

On Instagram, Rucker couldn’t help but gush about the successful event. “Year 13 of #DariusandFriends raised $516K for @StJude! I’m speechless,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came to @TheRyman, watched live at home, played in the golf tournament, or bought items from the auction. You did it for the kids! Can’t wait to do it again next year.”