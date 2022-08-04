WATCH: Darius Rucker Teams With Zac Brown for a Little Bit of ‘Chicken Fried’

The CMA Fest TV special aired on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed in Nashville at Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12.

The TV showcase featured 30 performances from the four-day festival, including Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Lady A, Breland, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.

One of the highlights from Night 1 at Nissan Stadium on June 9 was Darius Rucker teaming with Zac Brown on his 2008 No. 1 hit, “Chicken Fried.” Darius, who had performed his set earlier in the evening, joined Zac onstage for ZBB’s closing number.

Penned by Zac and Wyatt Durrette, “Chicken Fried” was originally featured on ZBB’s 2005 album, Home Grown. However, when ZBB released their major-label debut album, The Foundation, in 2008, “Chicken Fried” served as the project’s lead single. The tune topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart for two weeks in December 2008. It has been certified 6X Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 6 million units.

Watch Darius and Zac perform “Chicken Fried” below.

‘CMA Fest’ Set List

The CMA Fest TV special is now available on Hulu.