WATCH: Dierks Bentley & Sam Bush Crush ‘Sun Sets in Colorado’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Last week, Dierks Bentley released his long-awaited tenth studio album Gravel & Gold. The record was the result of three attempts to write and record the “best country music” Bentley had ever made. The veteran hitmaker didn’t go into the studio alone, though. He enlisted a handful of the best musicians that Nashville had to offer to help him bring his vision to life.

During a special concert event, Bentley discussed his vision for Gravel & Gold. “This is kinda a compilation of sounds and styles and themes I’ve collected over the years – try to put a little bit of my mark on,” he said.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Last night, Dierks Bentley took his gang of musicians and one of the best tracks on his new album to The Tonight Show. Watch Bentley, Sam Bush, Charlie Worsham, and the rest of the band crush “Sun Sets in Colorado” below.

Throughout his latest album, Dierks Bentley highlighted many of the sounds that shaped him as an artist. Bluegrass was featured heavily among those sounds. While “Sun Sets in Colorado” doesn’t sound much like traditional ‘grass, Bentley and the gang are keeping the improvisational spirit of the style alive.

During the performance, we get solos from ‘grass great Sam Bush on mandolin and all-around fretboard warrior Charlie Worsham on acoustic guitar. Additionally, fiddler extraordinaire Dan Hochhalter sawed his way through a toe-tapping fiddle break.

Between the improvised solos and the smiles on everyone’s faces, this looks more like a hometown bluegrass jam than a televised performance.

Dierks Bentley Brings an Autobiographical Track to The Tonight Show

“I’ve heard people say that it’s the space between the notes that makes a great guitar solo, that’s what builds the tension. So for me, the space between the albums is what really gave this album the life that it needed,” Bentley told Music Row in an interview about the album.

During the time between Gravel & Gold and his 2018 album The Mountain, Bentley spent some time in Colorado. He left Nashville during the pandemic and took up residence near Telluride. It was that time away that fueled the creative process behind his new album. “Being free to explore, live, and make new memories, my brain would just come up with ideas. So when I came back to Nashville after living in Colorado for a year, I had a lot of ideas.”

More than that, it seems that Dierks Bentley found a new place to call home during his time in The Centennial State. Lines like “California’s where I learned to dream / But it never felt like home. / It took a whole lot of miles / to find where I belong,” really capture his appreciation for his home away from home.