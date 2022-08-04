WATCH: Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ABC’s CMA Fest Special for Song’s 30th Anniversary

Country music is at its best when generations come together. Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus put on a show for the CMA Fest crowd. ABC aired its special featuring many of the great acts and performances. Among those was a raucous rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.” Bentley and Cyrus teamed up on this one in honor of the song’s 30th anniversary. A day that should live on forever in the history of country.

When you think of 90s country music, you probably think of line dancing. And when you think of line dancing, I’m not sure how you can’t think of this hit in the first few seconds. “Achy Breaky Heart” feels like it has gone through all of the stages of a popular song. From the height of the craze to becoming a bit of a joke and a stereotype of its time, to coming back around as being respected for what it brought to the music world.

Regardless of what you think about the song “technically” or whatever – it’s fun as hell to sing. If you’ve got two performers like Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray, well, how can you not have a good time listening to this song? Bentley sure “had a blast.”

Check out the video below and see it for yourself.

Had a blast celebrating the 30th Anniversary of #AchyBreakyHeart with the one and only @billyraycyrus at #CMAFest this year! Thanks for a great night #CMAFest! pic.twitter.com/QOejEyLzHk — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 4, 2022

This song has lived on through the dances, the likely millions of performances at karaoke bars around the world, and of course, in the hearts and souls of fans. It’s hard not to want to get up and move as you hear it.

Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus made sure to put on a show and the crowd was more than happy to sing along. CMA Fest is something else, y’all.

Dierks Bentley Keeps Fans on the Edge of Their Seat

It feels like fans have had to wait for decades to get the new Dierks Bentley album. The pandemic and other factors have made it difficult for the artist to really get down and finish it sooner. A move to Nashville helped to clear his head and get the creative juices flowing again. However, it’s almost here and we have a new single to listen to until the album drops.

At the end of last month, Bentley dropped “Gold” and it’s going to help hold his many fans over until the early 2023 release of his record. 10 albums in 20 years isn’t so bad. Over the years, the singer has made a living off of his fun-loving tunes. Still, he’s more than just the “Drunk on a Plane” guy.

With this new album, let’s hope we get some more great hits. “Gold” has us feeling like this could be more of an older Dierks Bentley, but made for 2023.