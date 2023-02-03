WATCH: Dierks Bentley Pairs With Ashley McBryde in New ‘Cowboy Boots’ Video

Dierks Bentley shared his fourth new track, “Cowboy Boots,” from his upcoming 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold. Penned by Casey Brown, Jordan Minton, Hunter Phelps, and Dierks, “Cowboy Boots,” as the title suggests, is a nostalgic ode to ropers (the tune also name-drops the late, great Chris LeDoux, which is always a bonus).

Dierks enlisted the vocal talents of Ashley McBryde for the song—and performance video. The clip was filmed at one of Nashville’s iconic honky-tonks on Lower Broadway, Robert’s Western World (home of the $6 Recession Special: fried bologna sandwich, chips, Moon Pie, and Pabst Blue Ribbon).

“When I first really fell in love with country music, Jim Beam, and cowboy boots came along for the ride,” said Dierks Bentley. “I’ve had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they’ve been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride. Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn’t have to look any further than stage left. She’s the real deal.”

Check out “Cowboy Boots” below.

Dierks Bentley Goes Gold

Dierks’ new 14-track album will be released on Feb. 24. Fans can now pre-order Gravel & Gold to access its first available tracks: “Gold,” “High Note” feat. Billy Strings, “Same Ol’ Me,” and the aforementioned “Cowboy Boots.”

“It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over…twice,” said Dierks Bentley. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all.”

Gravel & Gold Track List