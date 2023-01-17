WATCH: Dierks Bentley Pays Homage to Nashville’s Exit/In With ‘Same Ol Me’ Video

After 51 years of live music, Nashville’s Exit/In closed its doors in November 2022. Over the last half-century, the venue has played host to a who’s who of legendary artists across multiple genres, including Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, The Ramones, Steve Martin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Etta James, and more. The property’s new ownership group, AJ Capital Partners, announced plans to reopen the venue in Spring 2023 after renovations to “carry on the legacy” of the Nashville club. However, Dierks Bentley is paying homage to the venue now with the release of his new video for “Same Ol’ Me.”

Dierks and his crew filmed the video at the Exit/In at the end of December. Of course, Dierks performed at the venue in the early 2000s before he signed his record deal with Capitol Nashville.

“My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena,” said Dierks Bentley. “I opened for Asleep at the Wheel before I had a record deal or anything. A manager was supposed to come watch me play, but they didn’t show up. I had a few too many Busch Lights and passed out under a bench. The last thing I remember hearing was Ray Benson’s booming voice. I woke up around 4 a.m. and realized I was all alone! It was bittersweet to be in there during the last days of December as they were closing it down. I felt honored to take a shot with the guys and toast to the history there and turn the lights off.”

Same Ol’ Dierks

“Same Ol’ Me” is the opening tune from Dierks’ upcoming 10th album, Gravel & Gold. The 14-track album will be released on Feb. 24. Fans can now pre-order Gravel & Gold to access its first available tracks: “Gold,” “High Note” feat. Billy Strings, and “Same Ol’ Me.”

“It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over…twice,” said Dierks Bentley. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all.”

Gravel & Gold Track List