WATCH: Dierks Bentley Shines in New ‘Gold’ Video

Dierks Bentley dropped a shiny new video for his Top 25 single, “Gold,” on Oct. 20. The live-in-the-moment track will be featured on Dierks’ upcoming 10th studio album, which is expected in early 2023.

Once again, Dierks teamed with director Wes Edwards for the new clip. Edwards has helmed a number of Dierks’ past videos, including “Different for Girls,” “Drunk on a Plane,” I Hold On,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” and more. “Gold” was filmed at scenic locations throughout Tennessee, highlighting Dierks’ love of the great outdoors.

“The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself,” said Dierks Bentley. “‘Gold’ is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff.”

Watch the new video below.

Dierks Celebrates 20 Years

Dierks released his self-titled debut album back in 2003, so his upcoming 10th solo project represents an unofficial 20th-anniversary celebration. And it sounds like the pandemic allowed Dierks the chance to reset.

“2020 was a chance for me to give my guitar and the road a little rest,” added Dierks Bentley. “It gave me the chance to spend a lot more time adventuring outdoors with family and friends, but also alone. It also gave me time to reset and rekindle my love of country music and a lot of the types of songs and sounds that I fell in love with when I first got to Nashville. I think you’ll hear that in this first track, but it carries across the whole album.”

Dierks’ upcoming 10th album represents his first solo project since the release of 2018’s The Mountain, which produced two No. 1 singles, “Woman, Amen” and “Living.” More recently, Dierks also found success on the country charts with a couple of singles. His 2020 release, “Gone,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And his most recent single, “Beers on Me,” featuring Breland and Hardy, topped the Airplay chart in April. Neither of those two singles has been officially attached to a larger project, so no word on whether they will be featured on the upcoming 10th album.

“Gold” is currently No. 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, after being released in July.