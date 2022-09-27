WATCH: Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn Sing Medley of Lynn’s Hits in Rare Clip

Iconic performers Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn gave an amazing performance together back in the 80s. The clip has resurfaced.

Parton and Lynn are known for their country songs. The pair sang a medley of Lynn’s hits in her 1988 appearance on Parton’s show, Dolly.

In the clip, Lynn starts off alone with “Who Was That Stranger,” and Parton joins in for “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “One’s on the Way,” and “The Pill.”

Southern Living shared an iconic quote from Lynn: “I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton,” Lynn has famously said. “We talk the same hillbilly language.”

The video is an iconic and amazing moment between the two talented women.

Dolly Parton Launches Her Own Line of Pet Toys and Accessories

Last month, the country icon shared her newest project — a line of pet toys and accessories called Doggy Parton. The singer is a huge pet lover, so the move is perfect for her.

She announced this on Twitter, writing: “Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love.”

In the video, Parton talks about how her first record was called “Puppy Love,” and decades later, her love for pets is “stronger than ever.”

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more,” she continues. “With a little ‘Dolly’ flair!”

The Dolly flair is evident in the collection. Your pets can rock classic Dolly merch, as well as pink cowgirl dresses and hats, Dolly wigs, and so much more. The very pink, very Dolly collection is currently available on Amazon and Walmart’s websites.

Fans in the replies of the announcement tweet were definitely here for the collection. Many shared photos of their pets, stating that they are more than ready for the collection to drop so their pets can rock some Dolly merch.

Country Singer Releases Deluxe Christmas Album

Parton is staying busy this fall and winter. Her album, A Holly Dolly Christmas: The Ultimate Deluxe Version, drops on October 14. Check out the full track list below.

The full track list, according to Music Row, is:

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

“Christmas Is” – featuring Miley Cyrus

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” – Dolly Parton & Michael Bublé

“Christmas On The Square”

“Circle of Love”

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – featuring Jimmy Fallon

“Comin’ Home For Christmas”

“Christmas Where We Are” – featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Pretty Paper” – featuring Willie Nelson

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

“You Are My Christmas” – featuring Randy Parton

“Mary, Did You Know”

Bonus Tracks:

“Three Candles”*

“The Wish Book”*

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Duet with Rod Stewart

“A Smoky Mountain Christmas” #

“(I’d Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa” #

“Wrapped Up In You”#

“Something Bigger Than Me” +

“Silent Night”+

*Previously Unreleased on CD & Vinyl

#Previously Unreleased

+Previously Unreleased Digitally