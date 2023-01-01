WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.

You can tell throughout the clip just how close Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton actually are. During a TODAY show appearance before the big New Year’s bash, Cyrus revealed some news that made Parton “clutch her pearls.”

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Cyrus shared. “But I told her, ‘at the end of the year, I really wanna do something different. I think I’m gonna dye my hair brunette.’ She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine.”

NBC posted the clip to YouTube, and it can be viewed below.

People React to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ Rendition of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Tons of folks commented on the YouTube video, with most lavishing praise on the effortless performances of both the music icon and her younger counterpart.

“Almost 77 years young and Dolly’s heels are high as ever,” one person wrote. “Woman is absolutely timeless.”

One person pointed out how the video clearly displays the comfort level the pair holds with each other. “I love this because it shows how much Miley really loves Dolly,” they wrote. “The care and stepping back showed how much respect she has for the Legend.”

Others continued writing about how Dolly Parton is killing it and getting sweeter with time. “Can anyone name someone that looks and sings as good as Dolly at age 77 (in 19 more days). No, you can’t. No matter what, we have to protect this woman — she has to live forever.”

“This was amazing! I hope there is more!” another fan wrote.

However, it’s easy to imagine Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus reuniting for another performance, considering this wasn’t their first rodeo together. The pair famously sang together at the Grammy Awards in 2019. And the pair has an undeniable chemistry even off the camera. As Cyrus explained, Parton reacted hilariously when she told her she might want to dye her hair before New Year’s Eve.

“She goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blonde,” Cyrus said.