WATCH: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th in Heartwarming Video

If you’re Dolly Parton, what’s the best gift you can find to present to country music doyenne, Loretta Lynn? When you have a voice as beautiful and clover-honey smooth as Parton’s, you sing for Loretta’s 90th. In fact, Parton was with a group of country superstars, young and old who all contributed to a video to be part of a such sweet birthday tribute.

Loretta Lynn celebrated her birthday on Thursday. We all know that every birthday is a special one, but 90th seems like God’s bonus. After all, it doesn’t seem possible that the Coal Miner’s Daughter has flipped another decade.

The Loretta Lynn social media team posted a very special message, which included stars like Dolly Parton and Alan Jackson to her Instagram account. Check it out. You’ll want to watch to the end to hear Dolly.

The caption — “MESSAGE FROM TEAM LORETTA: Happy 90th birthday to the Queen of Country! Enjoy this video from some of Loretta’s friends and artists and please sign Loretta’s birthday card with a personalized message here. “

Dolly Parton Tweaked Birthday Song to Loretta Lynn

And as “One’s on the Way” plays in the background, folks like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Maren Morris Martina McBride, Carly Pierce, Carole King and Brandi Carlile stop by to say hello and best wishes.

Tanya Tucker says she’ll come by for a visit within the week. McEntire says “love you with all my heart” and gave her a “you go girl.”

Brooks tells Lynn he hopes No. 90 “will be the best one yet.” And McBride lauds Loretta: “thank you for showing girls like me how it’s done.”

Jackson, touching on one of his classics: “I’m going to have a drink for you here because it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.” McGraw told Lynn “to us us you’re always tireless and ageless and always will be.” Then Hill chimes in “and where would the whole world even be without you.”

Dolly Parton ends with the special song for Loretta Lynn. But she changed the ending to reflect one of her own classics, “I Will Always Love You.” Instead of I, Parton changed it to we as in we will always love you.

Smithsonian Is Honoring Lynn, As Is Sony Music

There are more tributes to Lynn, just not purely entertaining ones. The Smithsonian National Museum of American History is honoring Lynn with an exhibit.

Lynn is donating some of her memorabilia, including her handwritten notes she took for “Fist City.” There’s also a handmade dress and a first edition of her autobiography “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Sony Music Entertainment is dedicating a magnolia in Lynn’s name at Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.