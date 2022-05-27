WATCH: Eric Church Marks End of ‘Gather Again Tour’ With Epic Performance Footage

Last year, Eric Church set out to put out an ambitious triple album Heart & Soul, and set out to do the same with his Gather Again Tour. The country music singer wanted to put together a tour that would give each date and venue a show that would be entirely unique. The Church Choir shows out, and he rewarded them with a different setlist at every show.

This tour was award-winning as well. It took home a Billboard Music Award for best country music tour. Above all else, he’s an entertainer. With the tour ending in New York City this last weekend, Church recapped it with a highlight of three of his songs from his triple-release.

Check out the video below and see for yourself. And yes, that is Ashley McBryde. She filled in at the last minute when the Chief needed her the most.

The 'Gather Again Tour' may be over, but we can't wait to keep playing these songs for you on this next run of shows! pic.twitter.com/TWts7CiEOC — Eric Church (@ericchurch) May 26, 2022

It just so happens that it has been an entire year since Heart & Soul came out. So, the video he shared highlights three of the biggest fan favorites from the project. It starts out with Hell of a View and then goes into Doing Life with Me and finishes off with Heart on Fire. In the Mecca, Madison Square Garden, Church and McBryde joined up to put on one hell of a show and a finale to the tour.

With all of the time, effort, and planning that went into this tour and these shows, it is fitting that it ended in such a major way. The last-second change to McBryde was a welcome one, and fans seemed to have a The two have been friends and played together multiple times over the years. Church had a lot of trust in her to close out his passion project of a tour.

Eric Church’s Award-Winning Tour Comes to an End

When it was announced that Eric Church and his tour had won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour, it was no surprise. Folks know the former ACM Entertainer of the Year can put on a hell of a show. His Gather Again Tour proved to be a special one.

55 dates and 55 different setlists. He put on a different three-hour show every night for months. He was giving the Church Choir everything from his early catalog to what he’s doing now. Throughout the tour, videos and photos came out and they showed nothing but packed out stadiums, arenas, and other venues. With all the energy and effort he put into it, the fans gave it back ten-fold.

So, another amazing tour is done. Will this set Eric Church up for more awards like Entertainer of the Year? It really might. Don’t be surprised if he’s pulling in more trophies and hardware for all the hard work that he’s put into the tour and into his music.