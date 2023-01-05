WATCH: Faith Hill Shares ‘Very Rare’ Look at Tim McGraw Dancing Into 2023

Tim McGraw is no stranger to the spotlight. Between his country music and acting careers, he spends a lot of time on stage or on camera. However, his wife Faith Hill recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at McGraw that shows a side of him people rarely see. The video she posted to her Instagram account shows a mustached McGraw wilding out in the back seat.

The video of McGraw dancing along to the music shows he doesn’t take himself too seriously when with his family. The caption further elaborated that it’s a part of his personality that few people outside of his wife and daughters ever get to see. Faith Hill said she shared the video because she felt it was a good vibe to start the new year off with.

“Dance every day, maybe steal some of Tim’s moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present,” she posted.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have an absolutely iconic marriage that has stood the test of time for 26 strong years. Their union isn’t just founded on love though, it’s founded on country music too. That’s something McGraw has previously acknowledged. “I always say that everything good in my life has come from country music. I wouldn’t have met my wife if it wasn’t for country music,” he said.

Over the course of their relationship, they’ve recorded quite a few country music duets together. They are some of the most romantic songs you will ever hear. So let’s walk through a few of the very best.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Best Duets

I Need You – As Tim and Faith powerfully serenade each other in this song, the devotion they have to one another becomes evident. Through the lyrics, Tim explains how his wife’s love motivates him to steer clear of bad habits. His wife reiterates she’d be lost or a wreck without him. She claims to need his love “like a lighthouse on the coast.”

It’s Your Love – This emotionally upbeat tune explains that even though they’ve been together for a while, their love is as potent as over. Hearing these two compare their emotions to extraordinary occurrences like magical spells and shockwaves really makes you wonder if their marriage is a real-life fairy tale.

The Rest of Our Life – Another emotionally deep cut, this song is about the peace of mind that comes with committing to someone for the rest of your life. As the two sing, no matter what happens or what cards life deals them, they’ll be just fine as long as they have each other’s love to lean on forever.

Let’s Make Love – Can’t have a good marriage without a little sexy time. The physical chemistry Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have together is palpable in this song. The duet is about daydreaming of one another when they’re apart, and pulling an all-nighter in the bedroom when they’re together.