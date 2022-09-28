WATCH: Garth Brooks Awe-Struck by Lisa McHugh’s Haunting Cover of ‘The River’

Tons of folks are paying tribute to Garth Brooks in 2022. In September, the Nashville Songwriters Association International honored the “Friends in Low Places” singer with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is named for the legendary Kris Kristofferson. At the ceremony, Luke Combs performed a version of a bit of a deeper Brooks cut titled “Beaches of Cheyenne.”

Brooks said that seeing Luke Combs nail the performance was the “first time that he felt like a songwriter.”

“Thank you Nashville Songwriters Association International for yet another unforgettable moment in my life and career,” he said in a tweet.

He continues to be wowed by new versions of his old songs.

Ireland loves Garth Brooks. Maybe it’s because the B-Side to “Beaches of Cheyenne” was a song called “Ireland.” Whatever the origin of the love affair, it exists. And the love is so strong that he just sold out five shows at Croke Park. More than 400,000 tickets were sold to Garth Brooks’s Ireland residency. Now, an Irish fan is covering “The River.” Check out the video that she shared to Twitter below.

Woke up this morning to see my little man and I featured last night in @garthbrooks live from Studio G 🤩 when talking through highlights of his 5 nights in Dublin!



WHAT A TUESDAY!!! 🤠#theriver #garthinireland #studiog #fyp #garthbrooks #countrymusic @trishayearwood pic.twitter.com/ZotkO2JErn — Lisa McHugh (@LisaMcHughx) September 27, 2022

“Woke up this morning to see my little man and I featured last night in Garth Brooks Live from Studio G when talking through highlights of his 5 nights in Dublin! WHAT A TUESDAY!” she captioned the video post.

Irish Fan of Garth Brooks Covers ‘The River’

As her baby cries in the background, she laughs. And Garth Brooks shares a laugh with her when he comments on the video from Studio G.

“Oh my gosh. Beautiful human being and beautiful voice and beautiful baby,” he says. “That’s nice. I love that song.”

Lisa McHugh is now a professional musician in Ireland. And she credits her passion for music to Garth Brooks. She’s developed quite a following in the country.

Garth Brooks has a monumental career, and this was a monumental moment. He reflected on his recent time in Ireland.

“For the first time in my career, we sold every ticket,” he said in a statement. “There were none left over. Not even single ones.”

He also shared his love of the people.

“The way they sing is crazy good,” Garth Brooks said. “You don’t hear me, you just hear them. And what a beautiful, beautiful stadium. Thank you from my children’s hearts, my heart and my mom and dad’s hearts. Thank you for letting us play Ireland. It was humbling. Jimmy Mattingly [fiddle player] had them in the palm of his hands.”

Garth Brooks has one more run on his calendar. This weekend, he’ll open the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgeland, Mo. He sold more than 55,000 tickets to Thunder Ridge.