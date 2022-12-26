WATCH: Garth Brooks Honors Paul Simon During Tribute Concert

On Wednesday, December 21, Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, aired at last. The countless fans of the music legend were treated to two hours of incredible, tear-jerking performances with the 81-year-old singer looking on from the front row.

As one would expect with a great like Paul Simon, everyone from Elton John to The Jonas Brothers lined up to pay tribute. One of the most emotional of all, however, was the performance from Garth Brooks.

The special included covers of the majority of Simon’s top 10 hits, with Brooks and Trish Yearwood selecting “The Boxer,” a classic from the 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water. And like all of us watching from home (and the live crowd as well), Garth Brooks couldn’t help but get a little emotional over his cherished memories of enjoying Simon’s beloved discography with family in his childhood home.





“This is a joy and an honor,” Garth Brooks said tearfully. “I don’t know which one is the bigger one: the bigger joy or the bigger honor. I can just tell you that I’m speaking … I’m trying not to cry … I’m speaking for the five boys and the one girl and my mom and my dad in our house. When [Paul Simon’s] stuff was playing, our house was a sweet place to be in, man. Just, it was really good.”

Brad Paisley Joins Garth Brooks in Paul Simon Tribute Concert

Garth Brooks’ performance was undoubtedly among the most moving. He wasn’t, however, the only country star to express his deep respect for Paul Simon, through both song and speech. In fact, the celebration was kicked off by Brad Paisley, who performed a fantastic cover of “Kodachrome.”

“It is quite the honor to be asked to even be a part of this,” Paisley gushed in a Grammys interview. “But we were just talking about how many genres are represented here, you know? Between blues and R&B and pop and country and just all of the people that have been influenced. So I’m proud to be here as any part of any type of music that he helped create.”

“I just kicked the show off with ‘Kodachrome,’ which was so much fun to learn and play,” he continued. “I hadn’t really ever played that live until now and it isn’t easy. Nothing [Paul Simon] did was easy.”