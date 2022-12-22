WATCH: Garth Brooks Makes Surprise Appearance at Mitch Rossell’s Grand Ole Opry Debut

Mitch Rossell made his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on December 17, which is an overwhelming dream for every country music star. But his night was a little more special than most because it was hosted by the one and only Garth Brooks.

The Friends in Low Places singer is both Rossell’s friend and mentor, and he’s also one of the most legendary artists in Music City. So having him introduce Rossell may have been as epic as it was for the up-and-coming star to walk onto the iconic stage.

“People, you have to understand where you’re at,” Brooks said as he surprised the audience. “You’re at the Opry, where every single country singer’s dreams come true here. This is the pinnacle to get to be part of this family. Tonight I’m getting to do something I never get to do. Tonight I’m getting to introduce a guy for the first time ever on this stage.”

“Try to understand that in Nashville, people, it’s regular that the guy that’s waiting on your table plays better guitar than you, sings better than you, writes better than you. There is a level that, once you get to, nobody’s better than anybody else. What I’m saying is, this cat is on that level,” he continued. “There might be somebody that’s as good of a songwriter, but they’re not better. There might be somebody that’s as good of a singer, but they’re not better.”

Mitch Rossell Had a Hard Time ‘Collecting’ Himself After Garth Brooks’s Speech

Mitch Rossell has collaborated with Garth Brooks several times. The 35-year-old even wrote Brooks’ single Ask Me How I Know, which was released in 2017. And he sang with Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, for her single Ran Into You.

During the introduction, Brooks also praised Rossell for being “one of the greatest men” he knows. And he said that he’s a “great” family man who loves music, and that love shines during his performances.

“This guy is a dream,” he added. “It is my honor to introduce a great talent and an even greater friend.”

In a video from the night, Mitch Rossell was moved to tears when he heard the Opry announce Garth Brooks as the person to welcome him to the Hall of Fame. The singer had no idea that his friend was making a stop just for him.

“I was not expecting that,” Rossell said as he walked on stage and gave the two-time Grammy winner a hug.

“I was having a hard enough time collecting myself back there, and I can’t tell you what an honor it is to stand here,” he continued before adding, “I know that’s probably cliché to say. But the energy coming up through this floor, it’s unbelievable. I am just really grateful to be here.”