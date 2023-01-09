WATCH: Garth Brooks Performs Surprise Set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville

Patrons of Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe were treated to something amazing recently when country music superstar Garth Brooks gave a surprise performance. The special appearance wasn’t just for fun and good tunes, either. Brooks’s surprise performance was helping to raise funds for Alive Hospice of Nashville.

“We loved having the great @garthbrooks surprise our audience last night,” exclaims a recent Instagram post from the Bluebird Cafe.

The Instagram post goes on to note that Brooks hit the stage at the iconic Nashville location singing some of our favorite hits. All to help raise funding for the hospice that has helped so many in their final days.

“It is always special hearing him perform alongside his co-writers @victoriashawmusic, @tonyaratamusic, @kentblazy, and Pat Alger,” the recent Insta post shares.

Garth Brooks Nails His Surprise Performance Singing One Of His Classic Hits

In the Instagram clip, we see Garth Brooks as he sits with his co-writers, singing along to acoustic accompaniment. The song he’s singing is a favorite from way back when…the 1992 hit The River.

It’s a wonderful piece that any Garth Brooks fan is thrilled to revisit. After all, the ballad was featured on Ropin’ The Wind. This, of course, is one of the albums that established the singer as a bonified country music icon.

Alive Hospice is a local Nashville organization that focuses on specialized care. The goal of the care organization is to focus on the quality of life and comfort for patients facing terminal illnesses.

Brooks Crushes A Gladys Knight And The Pips Classic At Kennedy Center Honors

Garth Brooks was going acoustic singing some of his own classics at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe in this surprise appearance. However, the country music hitmaker went in another direction when performing at the Kennedy Center Honors.

During his time on the state, Brooks crushed a performance of Gladys Knight’s Midnight Train To Georgia. Of course, Brooks called in some big guns to help sing this classic when The Pips joined him on stage.

The Grammy Award-winning legend, Gladys Knight who is known as the “empress of soul” was honored during the annual event alongside some other famous faces. Other stars honored throughout the evening include one-time TV star and famed movie icon, George Clooney. As well as Christian pop singer and songwriter, Amy Grant.

Among the other honorees being recognized during the Kennedy Center Honors’ night of great music and impressive star power are the legendary rock band U2 as well as Cuban-American composer, conductor, and educator Tania Leon.