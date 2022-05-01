WATCH: Garth Brooks Plays ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ in Baton Rouge, LSU Fans Absolutely Lose Their Minds

He did it. Garth Brooks rocked Tiger Stadium with Callin’ Baton Rouge and it was about as big of a moment as you could imagine. While the country music singer doesn’t want to do stadium tours anymore, you can’t get that atmosphere at Clark’s Tavern. The videos and pictures from the event can only do so much justice.

This was a long time coming. Brooks, back in Baton Rouge. Check out the video below and you tell me if this was a big deal or not. Tiger Stadium is just a different place. This is likely to never happen again, so those that were there, good for you. The rest of us will have to live it through videos like the one below.

Garth Brooks had Tiger Stadium ROCKING last night 😳@GarthBrookspic.twitter.com/dCL5MFZN0t — Outsider (@outsider) May 1, 2022

For years, the LSU faithful has belted out the song before kickoff at Tiger football games. They have really embraced the tradition in recent years and it has slowly become one of the best things in sports. Even the baseball team at LSU has gotten in on the action.

For Garth Brooks, Callin’ Baton Rouge is a song that has lived its own popularity outside of SEC football. However, it is with these fans that the song resonates the most and it has really become something to behold. Brooks doesn’t want to do these stadium tours anymore, it takes so many people and it is so much work to get it done. However, moments like last night have to make him think twice about putting it behind him.

Of course, the country music singer was flattered by the respect that LSU fans have shown the song. Making something a piece of your tradition is a big deal. Brooks doesn’t take it for granted.

Garth Brooks after singing Callin’ Baton Rouge in Tiger Stadium for the first time ever:



“Thanks for letting us be a small piece of thread in the family and the fabric of the LSU Tigers.” #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/pnGe2S8OnU — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) May 1, 2022

And that’s how the GOAT does things.

Garth Brooks is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ Throughout his 2022 Stadium Tour

So, Garth Brooks doesn’t plan on doing his stadium tours anymore, so no more Callin’ Baton Rouge in front of enough people to trigger a seismic reading. That’s tough. Still, no matter what he does, Brooks is going to rock a stage one way or another. He plans on changing up his playing style a bit.

Okay, this is cool. Was able to guess the time that Garth Brooks played Callin’ Baton Rouge at this evening’s concert (confirmed it played at about 9:25) from the seismic data collected at @lsu. The live data can be found here for anyone else interested: https://t.co/jCbAjVTupK pic.twitter.com/9jII9HrNB1 — Colin Raby (@colin_raby) May 1, 2022

Instead of playing one or two nights in front of tens of thousands at a time, Brooks has a different idea. It takes a ton of work to get a show for 50,000 people put together. The crew and the band sacrifice a lot to make it happen. Smaller shows are just easier to put on and easier on everyone involved.

“And, if you get t play for say 70,000 people here, next time you play here if you’re going to play for 70,000, how about five nights indoor?” he said. “I’d be happy to do that because it’s better for the band and crew and better for the people that come see ya.”

After 2022, the stadium tours are done as far as Brooks is concerned. So, get ready for an all-new experience as far as Brooks’ live performances are concerned. It should be a good time.