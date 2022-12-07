WATCH: George Strait Gifts a House To U.S. Army Purple Heart Recipient During Concert

During a recent concert in Las Vegas, George Strait and his wife Norma presented former U.S. Army Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient Mike Hulsey with a mortgage-free home.

Gifting the house was helped made possible by the Military Warriors Support Foundation. Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco, the founder, and CEO of the Foundation helped present the new home.

“I want to introduce you to a hero on this stage tonight,” said Lt. General Sisco. “This hero was shot in the leg, then he was blown up three different times with an IED blast. He shattered his backbone, his neck, and all that. And for all that to be fixed, the doctors had to replace his hips, both of them. And he did all of that for our freedom,” he continued as the crowd cheered again.

The new home was a surprise for Sergeant Hulsey, who thought he was simply being honored with some kind words. However, the Texas country music legend presented the brave soldier with a symbolic key to his new home. The ecstatic recipient held up the key for the crowd to see like a trophy.

George Strait Gets A New Belt Buckle

Additionally, Lt. General Sisco also gifted the “Cowboys Like Us” singer with a custom belt buckle etched with the names of the numerous veterans that George Strait has previously helped.

The Foundation has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes and 130 payment-free vehicles to military heroes since 2007. Strait, who is an Army veteran, has partnered with the Foundation for a decade. He has provided almost 100 homes to heroes wounded in combat and to the families of Gold Star recipients in 32 different states.

A Song To Honor Police Officers

George Strait also used the big stage to honor police officers with the underrated track “The Weight of the Badge.” The song not only paid respects to police officers but also showcased the troubadour’s world-renowned lyrical poeticism.