WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single

George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.

George Strait paid tribute to Loretta Lynn by performing her first No. 1 single, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”

Loretta scored a handful of Top 10 hits in the 1960s, including “Wine, Women and Song,” “Happy Birthday,” and “You Ain’t Woman enough (To Take My Man),” among others, before she topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the first time in 1967 with “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind).” Reportedly inspired by her husband’s struggles with alcoholism, the tune became one of the most enduring of Loretta’s iconic career.

King George remembered Loretta as “one helluva songwriter and entertainer,” while adding, “I love her and miss her dearly.”

Watch George Strait’s performance of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind).”

Remembering Loretta Lynn

In addition to the aforementioned performers, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and more shared special messages about their friendship with the late country icon, who died on Oct. 4.

CMT will air encore presentations of Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. CT and Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. CT.

The full list of performers and set list is below.