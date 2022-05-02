WATCH: George Strait Sings ‘Pancho and Lefty’ With Willie Nelson at Texas’ Moody Center

On April 29, George Strait and Willie Nelson shared the stage for just the second time in their Hall of Fame careers. The Texas tandem joined forces for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The King of Country and Red Headed Stranger officially dedicated the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” It could have been called “Birthday Moody,” because April 29 also happened to be Willie’s 89th birthday. Although that date has been the subject of debate.

Moody Center Primer

The Moody Center grand opening in Austin, Texas, was on April 29

George Strait and Willie Nelson performed together for just the second time

Willie Nelson turned 89 years old on April 29

Moody Center was partially funded by Matthew McConaughey

Upcoming concerts include Dave Matthews Band, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, and more

The Willie Way

After opener Randy Rogers got the evening underway, Willie cranked out more than 15 of his fan-favorite tunes. Willie treated the packed house to “Whiskey River,” “Always On My Mind,” “On the Road Again,” “Georgia On My Mind,” and more.

When King George took the stage, he belted out a string of his chart-topping hits, including “Check Yes or No,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “The Chair,” and more. After 18 songs, George invited Willie on stage for a double duet. Of course, George finished the night with another 11 songs, including “Adalida,” “Unwound,” “Troubadour,” “The Cowboy Rides Away,” and more.

George & Willie Sing One

The first song the pair performed was “Sing One With Willie.” The tune, which George and Willie co-penned with Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon, was featured on George’s 2019 album, Honky Tonk Time Machine. Willie also lent his vocals to the album track.

Check out “Sing One With Willie” below.

‘Pancho and Lefty’

Of course, Willie stuck around for one more song. This time, the guys took a seat and covered “Pancho and Lefty.” The Townes Van Zandt-penned tune was made famous by Willie and Merle Haggard in 1983.

George and Willie previously performed together on January 12, 2019, during Willie’s tribute show, “Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw,” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Texas two-steppers performed “Sing One With Willie” and “Good Hearted Woman.”

The Moody Center was privately funded by Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas, and actor Matthew McConaughey. The $375-million facility will be home to the University of Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams. Upcoming shows at the Moody Center include The Who, Machine Gun Kelly, Dave Matthews Band, Jimmy Buffett, and more.

Watch Willie and George sing “Pancho and Lefty” below.