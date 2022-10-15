WATCH: Gwen Stefani Posts Hilarious Video of Blake Shelton From Her Opry Appearance

Country and pop singers/married couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani love to share cute moments between themselves with fans. Stefani recently shared a video of Shelton from her Grand Ole Opry debut a few months back.

Stefani shared the video to her Instagram page with the caption: “@blakeshelton never a dull moment with u.” In the video, the stars are both in the car, and Stefani says: “I’m just for the first time ever arriving at the Grand Ole Opry. I’ve never been here before, what!”

She then laughs, looking up at Shelton, and says: “Fun fact, I thought that I had been to the Opry…”

Shelton then chimed in and said: “You sang on the Opry show, but it was during quarantine and we did it at Ole Red. She hasn’t been to the Opry house.” The video then cuts to Shelton in the Grand Ole Opry parking lot, using a traffic cone as a megaphone, shouting: “WELCOME TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY!”

The video had fans cracking up. The Opry’s Instagram account even commented: “You’re welcome back anytime.”

Stefani made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry alongside her husband back in September. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. He then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body,” along with Stefani.

“Just like with Todd Tilghman, how long that performance had been coming … This next performance has been a long time coming also,” he said to the crowd. “By the way, everybody, may I also welcome for the first time to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Gwen Stefani.”

The pair sang “No Body” together, and absolutely killed the performance.

Blake Shelton Announces ‘The Voice’ Departure, Judges Announced For His Last Season

Shelton and Stefani met as judges on the popular singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in its twenty-second season. Shelton took to Twitter earlier this week to share that season 23 will be his last as a judge on the show.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in his statement. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these last 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

While fans are devastated, they still have one more season with Shelton as a judge. Shortly after Shelton shared his statement, the judges for his final season were announced — Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper.