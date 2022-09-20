WATCH: Hardy Catches Snake With His Bare Hands on the Golf Course Like a Boss

Yes, HARDY, that’s “Rednecker” than most of us.

HARDY took some time off recently to hit the links. And he and his crew stumbled across a snake while they were on the course. He grabbed it with one hand, let it wrap itself around him and took it out to the woods to be in its home. Check out the video below.

“Idk what y’all are so afraid of….” he captioned the video clip.

The Philadelphia, Miss. native has blown up over the past year or so. He began his career writing songs for folks like Florida-Georgia Line. He’s also written plenty for Morgan Wallen. He and his friend ERNEST performed a medley of Wallen’s songs at the recent ACM Honors. They performed “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand in My Boots” and “Wasted on You” during the ceremony. The ceremony honored Wallen with the Milestone Award. It was presented to acknowledge an unprecedented achievement in country music. Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album remained at the top of the country charts for more than a year. The ceremony also recognized Chris Stapleton with the ACM Spirit Award, Miranda Lambert with the ACM Triple Crown Award and Shania Twain with the ACM Poet’s Award.

There were several other awards over the course of the evening. The entire ceremony and the tribute performances can be seen on Hulu any time.

New Music from HARDY

HARDY just teamed up with Lainey Wilson to release what he’s called the best song he’s ever written. “Wait in the Truck” is about domestic violence, and it’s climbing the country charts. The duo recently had an opportunity to play the song live together for the first time. They were both on the bill at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival and audience members got to see it live.

HARDY still has a few dates out with Morgan Wallen. Next up, they’re in Los Angeles, Calif. at Crypto.com Arena on September 24 & 25. HARDY will hit Country Thunder Bristol at the end of the month, then he’ll support Wallen at Globe Life Field in Arlinton, Tex. on October 8. In December, he’ll head out on his own. He kicks off the “Wall to Wall” tour on December 1 & 2 at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Ga. Most of those dates are in the South, including a three-night run at the legendary Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, N.C. There’s also a three-night run at The Blind Horse Saloon in Greenville, S.C. That’s where the trek concludes. He has a couple of festival dates scheduled for next summer, too. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.