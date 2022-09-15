WATCH: Hayes Carll Performs ‘Drunken Poet’s Dream’ at ‘Yellowstone’ Event During AmericanaFest

Hayes Carll appeared at the “Songs of ‘Yellowstone‘” panel discussion at AmericanaFest on Wednesday. Lainey Wilson and William Prince joined him. The panel was moderated by the show’s music supervisor, Angela von Forester. Hayes Carll recalled the first track of his that was used on the show. It was “Drunken Poet’s Dream” from his third album, Trouble in Mind. Check out a clip of the performance below.

“They sent me Hayes Carll and I said, ‘Yep, that’s a Yellowstone voice,'” said Angela von Forester. “We keep going back to Hayes because his voice is so perfect for our show.”

“I started watching the show because I’ve been friends with Ryan Bingham since 2003 or so,” Carll said. “The stuff that we do isn’t the type of stuff that typically gets into soundtracks or on TV shows. I was excited to know that I had a part in it on a small level.”

Hayes Carll was validated. He’d written songs for more than a decade.

“I’ve been playing music for a long time, but not at a level where most ‘civilians’ are gonna recognize it,” he joked. “I played ‘The Tonight Show’ years ago and my mom’s friends finally stopped asking what my other job was. Yellowstone is like that.”

Lainey Wilson Agrees With Hayes Carll’s Sense of Validity

During her next turn in the round, Lainey Wilson performed her “Small Town Girl.” She agreed with Hayes Carll.

“It’s so weird that this song was in a barrel racing scene because I did that growing up,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think I’d be writing it for something like that. It was full circle. When daddy saw that, he was like, ‘She really is doing something.’ So I get that Hayes. She’s really doing something. People tell me they found me through Yellowstone.”

Angela von Forester surprised Hayes Carll with some news. Another one of his songs is in season five.

“I haven’t told Hayes which one it is yet, but we have a song of his in season five,” she said.

“Oh, this is news!” he replied to audience laughter.

He also performed a track titled “To Keep From Being Found” which he recalled was used in the “finale of season four in the bunkhouse fight.”

“I wrote this one with Pat McLaughlin,” he said. “There are a lot of co-writing sessions in town. He wrote with John Prine a lot, who was one of my heroes. We started with an idea about a guy running from a divorce and at some point the line, ‘I ain’t ever going back to Texas’ came up. I’m a [multiple generation] Texan and anytime you can get Texas in a song, you’re halfway there. I like the idea of refusing to go back there. We turned it into a shuffle.”