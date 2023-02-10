WATCH: Jamey Johnson Joins Blackberry Smoke for ‘Up on Cripple Creek’ at the Ryman

Blackberry Smoke started a two-night stand at the iconic Ryman Auditorium last night (February 9th). While at the Mother Church of Country Music, the Atlanta-based band was able to bring a couple of their Music City pals to the stage with them to make the night a little more special.

Blackberry Smoke brought out Jamey Johnson for a massive encore. Johnson teamed up with BBS for “Lonesome for a Livin’” off their 2021 album You Hear Georgia. So, they had to play that one for the Ryman crowd. Then, they launched into a rocking rendition of The Band’s 1969 classic “Up On Cripple Creek.” You can watch them crush the classic tune in the video below.

Johnson stayed on stage with the band to close out the show with “Ain’t Much Left of Me.”

They closed the show with Jamey Johnson, but he was not the first guest the band welcomed to the stage that night.

Blackberry Smoke Rocks the Ryman

According to JamBase, the night was packed with killer tunes and special guest appearances. BBS dug pulled songs from across their catalog playing tracks from The Whippoorwill, Holding All the Roses, and You Hear Georgia. Frontman Charlie Starr’s son, Christian Gray, was the first guest of the evening. He sat in on guitar during “Waiting for the Thunder.”

Later, Blackberry Smoke brought out Brent Cobb to cover the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “They Call Me the Breeze.”

Charlie Starr and the band will be back on the Ryman stage tonight to do it again.

Why Jamey Johnson Plays So Many Covers

Anyone who has seen Jamey Johnson live or has paid attention to the countless videos online knows he plays a ton of cover songs. He’s just as likely to break out a Hank Williams song as he is to play one of his own. So, it was kind of perfect for Johnson and Blackberry Smoke to rock a classic cover together.

Johnson plays so many covers because he isn’t just a country singer. He’s a music historian of sorts. Those songs are his way of keeping the history – and the traditions – of country music alive. “Townes Van Zandt’s not around anymore to sing his songs. So, somebody’s got to sing ‘em,” Johnson explained. “Vern Gosdin, he’s not here today, neither is Merle Haggard, neither is George Jones. Without people like me out there covering those songs, they just stop. If nobody was singing Johnny Cash, there’s a whole generation that would grow up without Johnny Cash. If you ask me, that’s not going to be a good world.”

Johnson went on to discuss his place in country music, as he sees it. “I just view myself as a torch, passing down from one generation to the next. If I can be used in that way, maybe it’s a good purpose.”