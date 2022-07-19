WATCH: Jamey Johnson Plays Touching New Song ’21 Guns’

It has been a long time since Jamey Johnson released any new music. In fact, his last album of original music was The Guitar Song. That record dropped in 2010. Last spring, some rumors of a new album started floating around the internet. Unfortunately, though, Johnson came out and dispelled all of those rumors.

At that time, Jamey Johnson said that he didn’t feel like he needed to put out a new record. Furthermore, he said he wouldn’t put out anything new until he had a worthwhile collection of songs that he would want to go out and play every night. “I wouldn’t waste everybody’s time and attention to come hear the newest bucket of crap,” he said about rushing to press a new record.

Recently, Jamey Johnson started adding a new song called “21 Guns” to his setlist. He played it at Under the Big Sky Festival in Montana. Additionally, he played the touching new track for the crowd at Durant, Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino on July 8th. YouTuber and fan Bryan Reay captured footage of the new song. Check it out below.

Jamey Johnson Plays “21 Guns”

The video above has three killer performances. We get the brand new song, a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” and “Nothing Is Better Than You.”

Before Jamey Johnson played the new song, he said, “I don’t do new songs very often. I wrote one a couple of weeks ago. It’s about an old friend of mine in the Marine Corps.”

Before becoming a full-time country singer, Jamey Johnson had a different life. According to Country Music Nation, Johnson served for a total of eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Johnson served in Company L, 3rd Battalion 23rd Marines as a mortarman. He attained the rank of corporal before he left the Corps.

So, it would be safe to assume that this song is deeply personal for Jamey. You can’t help but get goosebumps as he sings about his friend and fellow Marine’s funeral.

“21 Guns” Lyrics

(Verse)

Sitting in this field of limestone

Watching flags wave in the air

You know we’d love to take you back home

But there ain’t no place like this there

(Verse)

Preacher stammers through a nice verse

Does his best to eulogize

But times like this, there ain’t no right words

The rifles fire and your life flashes right before my eyes



(Chorus)

And I don’t need no one to tell me you’re a hero

Hell I’ve known that ever since you were young

There are no words to say how proud we all are of you son

Nothing says job well done like 21 guns

(Verse)

They dressed you up in your best uniform

Pinned your medals on your chest

That folded flag they gave your mama

Seemed to say we all know you did your best



(Chorus)

But I don’t need no one to tell me you’re a hero

Hell I’ve known that ever since you were young

There are no words to say how proud we all are of you son

Nothing says job well done like 21 guns