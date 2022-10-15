WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert

While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th).

Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”

“So Miranda and I go back a long way,” Jason Aldean explained. “I’ve always said if I was going to be a chick in Country music, I’d want to be her, you know what I mean? She’s an ass-kicker. We got a song that you guys made a big hit for us and we were talking backstage we’ve only done this song live one time at an awards show. So, we haven’t rehearsed this or anything so we all going to see how it goes together.”

Sharing her excitement, Miranda Lambert added, “Hey Nashville, good luck to us!”

Drowns the Whiskey was written by Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, and Jeff Middleton. Jason Aldean performed the single alongside Miranda lambert, it is the second track from Aldean’s 2018 album Rearview Town. The chorus reads, “Whiskey’s supposed to drown the memory / I’ve gone from one to one too many / And the thing that really gets me / Is how your memory drowns the whiskey.”

Jason Aldean Says He Would Sing Songs Like Miranda Lambert if He Was a Female

While speaking to NPR in 2018, Jason Aldean spoke about how he digs Miranda Lambert and her music choices.

“I think she’s a great artist,” Jason Aldean declared. “I’ve always said if I was a female, I probably do the kind of stuff Miranda does, like Kerosene. But then she can also do a ballad and sound amazing, and have fun and rock out.”

Jason Aldean further described himself as always being a fan of Miranda Lambert. “And we’ve been friends for a long time,” he continued. “We used to tour together a lot in the early days. We kinda hit the scene about the same time and had the same booking agent… I had a couple songs that I thought she would sound amazing on, and [Drowns the Whiskey] was one of ‘em.”

However, Drowns the Whiskey wasn’t the first song that Jason Aldean sent to Miranda Lambert as a potential duet. “I had one that I sent… and she was kinda iffy on the song. I said, ‘Listen if you don’t love the song, let’s not do it. I’ve got another one.’ So when I sent her Drowns the Whiskey, she was like, ‘Yes!’”

In regards to Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean said, “To me, what sort of makes a traditional country song like that seems up to date is putting a loop on it or effects or whatever … There’s loops going on everywhere right now. That’s the theme throughout music in general, not just country music.”