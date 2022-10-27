WATCH: Justin Moore Covers Motley Crue’s ‘Home Sweet Home’ During Concert

Justin Moore knows a good country song. He’s had a ton of hits over the past decade, and he broke out a cover version at a recent show that fits perfectly into the genre. It may have been a bit unexpected, but it works as a country song. Check out his performance of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” below.

“A little Motley Crue for ya. Did you catch the Bobcat logos in the back?” Justin Moore captioned the post.

Genre lines get a little blurry, especially after a couple of decades have aged a song. These days, Darius Rucker can combine most of his Hootie & the Blowfish catalog with his own, solo country catalog and no one can tell the difference. But if Justin Moore’s selection of Motley Crue wasn’t clear enough, Vince Neil himself performed the song during his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year.

“Hi, Vince Neil here making my Opry debut,” he said in a video. “It’s pretty exciting. And I’m afraid. This place will give you the shakes. That’s for sure.”

If Vince Neil can perform it in the Circle and get a round of applause, then it’s certainly road ready for Justin Moore.

The Secret of Justin Moore’s Success

Justin Moore has been churning out country radio hits for more than a decade. The Arkansas native’s latest smash is “Why We Drink.” He recently talked about the secret to his success over that time.

“People ask me all the time, you know, what to attribute our longevity in this industry that’s so hard to achieve that and sustain that is,” he said. “And it’s a number of things, but nobody has been a more important piece to the puzzle than our fanbase. I don’t know what to attribute their passion to from early in our career through now. I really don’t. But I’m certainly appreciative of it and thankful for it. And they’re the number one reason that we’re still here and still relevant on the radio and making music and making albums. Playing shows anytime we want to and doing all the things we do.”

He’ll play a few more shows before 2022 comes to a close. Next up is a stop in Newkirk, Okla. on October 29 at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel. Then he’s off to Shipshewana, Ind. and Charleston, West Virginia in November. He’s looking ahead to 2023 with a festival date scheduled next summer. That’s at North Dakota Country Fest in July. He’ll be alongside Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins and Sawyer Brown for that one. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.