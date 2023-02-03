WATCH: Kane Brown Absolutely Drills Spectator With Golf Ball at Celeb Tournament

Kane Brown tried his hand at golf during a celebrity tournament last year and proved that he should stick to his country music career after he hit a ball into the crowd and drilled a spectator.

Brown participated in the Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout in August of last year. While nearly six months have passed, he only recently shared a clip of the incident this week.

In an Instagram post, he shared a video of himself looking like he knows what he’s doing as he gracefully swings his club. Moments later, the crowd lets out a collective disappointed sigh while a few people shout that he angled the ball too far to the right.

Kane Brown watches from the tee and then yells, “that sounded like it hit somebody.”

The Thank God singer was right, the ball did hit someone, and it hit them hard. Luckily the person wasn’t upset about the mishap, however. He actually seemed honored to wear a war wound caused by a legendary singer.

Kane Brown Played to Support the Genesee County, Michigan Habitat for Humanity

As the video continues, Kane walks to the crowd to find out if anyone was injured. When he locates the person, he says into a microphone, “please tell me you kept the ball.” The victim asks if he needs it to keep playing, and Brown says, no, he just wants to sign it.

Brown then asks one of his caddies to grab his phone for a picture and asks his new friend to show his bruise to the camera.

“This is gonna sound really weird, but I’m gonna need you to lift your shirt up for me,” he said.

The man happily obliged, and Kane Brown snapped a selfie that put his face right next to a dark-red site of impact on the man’s hip. The victim then grabbed his own cell phone to repeat the photo opportunity.

“I’m standing over here, minding my business, and little do I know, Kane gets me right in the side,” the guy explains at the end. “But, hey, it was worth it for the signed ball right there, baby. It was worth it for the signed ball.”

Kane Brown played for Team Genesee County Habitat for Humanity on August 27. Each hole equaled a cash value that went to the player’s charity. It is unclear how much Kane Brown earned, but he was quick to admit that he isn’t skilled in the game.

“To be fair this was only my 9th time playing golf,” he captioned. “AND I told everyone move.”