WATCH: Kane Brown and Blake Shelton Perform ‘Different Man’ Together for the First Time

Tuesday night marked the finale of The Voice Season 22 and while this season’s winner, Bryce Leatherwood, is finding his footing in country music after a whirlwind few months, fans are still reflecting on Kane Brown and Blake Shelton’s electric performance of their song, “Different Man,” which they sang together on stage for the very first time. Check out their chilling performance below.

The magnetic instrumentals in the early moments of the song lead us into the first verse, with Kane Brown hitting the stage in a dark button-up shirt, light jeans, and a pair of sneakers.

Closing out the chorus of “Different Man” for the first time, Kane Brown hypes up The Voice fans before the beloved coach, Blake Shelton, joins him on the stage. Shelton, emerging from the shadows near the back of the stage, sports a similar outfit, the 6’5″ megastar also dressed in blue jeans, a darker button-up, and worn, shiny boots.

Blake Shelton then takes us through the second verse. The dynamic pair of country singers put on a chilling performance together before trading off the lines of the chorus again toward the end of their duet. With their equally matched but contrasting vocals wrapping up with “I wanna be different,” the younger singer tributes The Voice coach, applauding him, “Yessir,” at the end of the set.

Viewers, already enthralled by the events of The Voice‘s season finale, praised both singers in the comments on YouTube. One fan wrote, “Never would have thought of this pairing[…] they have to do more music together! Amazing!”

“Amazing,” another fan gushed. “Y’all compliment each other’s voices perfectly!”

Blake Shelton Teases Return to ‘The Voice’ Following Performance with Kane Brown

After lighting up The Voice stage with Kane Brown during the Season 22 finale, Blake Shelton teased that, while this season marks one of his last as coach, he would consider returning to the hit singing competition in another capacity.

Several weeks ago, The Voice fans were heartbroken to learn that after making his debut on the show in 2011, Blake Shelton is planning to step back from the TV show. His wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani says, more than anything, she thinks the decision will allow her famous husband more personal time at home and with family.

In light of his departure, Shelton did admit, “Oh my god, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor. Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

The Season 22 finale of The Voice was certainly emotional for Blake Shelton after more than a decade affiliated with the show. However, the country singer revealed that, actually, it was his wife Gwen Stefani that was truly overcome with emotion as the episode ended.

He revealed, “I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she’s over there literally sobbing. She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.'”

While Blake Shelton is officially leaving The Voice, he shared his hopes that his equally famous wife continues to remain a coach “for the sake of the show.”