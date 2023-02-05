WATCH: Kane Brown Suffers Hysterical Mishap on the Golf Course

Kane Brown has proven time and again his prowess as a country music singer and songwriter. However, more recently, a hysterical mishap on the golf course—involving a fan—proves the 29-year-old dad of two should probably stick to the studio rather than the greens.

On Thursday morning, Kane Brown shared a video of himself golfing on Instagram. In it, he’s surrounded by a group of adoring fans. The clip sees the country music star taking part in a round of golf. After making the swing, the “Thank God” singer hilariously remarked, “That sounded like it hit somebody!”

Take a peek at the hilarious interaction after the fact below.

In his caption, Kane Brown admitted he is definitely a novice golfer. He said, “To be fair this was only my 9th time playing golf, AND I told everyone to move.”

Fortunately, as we see in the remainder of the clip, the stricken fan was hardly upset by the blow. Standing side by side, the two golfers take photos together, the fan pointing to a bright red welt on his side.

Reflecting on the humorous encounter, the man said, “I’m standing over here, minding my own business, and little do I know Kane gets me right in the side.”

Good-naturedly, he added, “it was worth it for the signed ball right there, baby. It was worth it for the signed ball.”

iHeart Country reports that the incident actually took place last year, but because it popped up in Kane Brown’s social media memories, he decided to reshare it online.

Concert-Goer Joins Kane Brown On Stage for ‘Thank God’ Duet, and Nails It

At a recent show in Munich, Germany, one lucky fan had the incredibly rare opportunity to sing alongside Kane Brown during a performance of his and his wife’s new hit, “Thank God.” Footage shows the young singer confidently belting out the lyrics to the ballad while standing beside Kane Brown on stage.

After the footage went viral, the young singer was eventually identified as 25-year-old Mariella Meyer. The video of her performance from the unforgettable night featured on her personal Instagram page. In her caption, star-struck, she wrote, “Thank God for [Kane Brown] and a night I’ll never forget! Also thank you so much [Katelyn Brown] for letting me take your spot tonight. What a way to start off 2023.”

Viewers flocked to the comments section to compliment the young singer’s performance.

“That’s awesome !! What a great job you did !!” one viewer gushed. Another wrote, “This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while, congratulations! You have a beautiful voice!”

Meyer got lucky at the Munich, Germany performance because the remaining two European shows that Kane Brown initially had planned were canceled after he became sick.