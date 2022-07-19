WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.

In addition, the hour-long show hosted by Natalie Stovall will feature a collaboration between Breland and Deana Carter on her 1996 No. 1 hit “Strawberry Wine.” The show will premiere on the Circle Network on July 23 at 8 p.m. CT.

Keith Drops the Hammer

Among the songs to look forward to, Keith Urban dropped the proverbial hammer on a rendition of John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).” Of course, “Sold” was penned by Richard Fagan and Robb Royer. John Michael Montgomery scored his sixth chart-topper with the uptempo tune in 1995.

Fortunately, the Orpy teased a clip of Keith’s performance, which you can watch below.

Set List: ‘Opry Loves the ’90s’

Jimmie Allen, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (Toby Keith, 1993)

Kelsea Ballerini, “Cowboy Take Me Away” (The Chicks, 1999)

Breland/Deana Carter, “Strawberry Wine” (Deana Carter, 1996)

Cody Johnson, “When I Call Your Name” (Vince Gill, 1990)

Midland, “Seminole Wind” (John Anderson, 1992)

Michael Ray “Small Town Saturday Night” (Hal Ketchum, 1992)

Carrie Underwood, “Blame It On Your Heart” (Patty Loveless, 1993)

Keith Urban, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” (John Michael Montgomery, 1995)

Lainey Wilson “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” (Travis Tritt, 1992)

Chris Young, “Papa Loves Mama” (Garth Brooks, 1991)

Opry Loves the ’90s

The Opry recently launched a limited-time Opry Loves the ’90s experience at the Grand Ole Opry House. Of course, the interactive tour exhibition features special in-show Opry programming, ’90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations celebrating ’90s country music.

Moreover, the exhibit showcases the artists, songs, and songwriters that defined the decade with displays, including iconic stage-wear and artifacts representing career milestone moments and performances from Opry members Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Lorrie Morgan, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and more.

The Opry’s ’90s experience runs through the end of 2022. In addition, it will be featured across Opry Entertainment Group properties, including WSM Radio, Circle Network, and Opry.com, as well as across the Opry’s social channels.