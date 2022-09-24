WATCH: Keith Urban Gifts Tour Mate Ingrid Andress With Vintage Dolly Parton Tour Jacket

Ingrid Andress has supported the Keith Urban ‘Speed of Now’ tour for most of the summer. The tour just added additional support from Tyler Hubbard, but Andress has been along for more of the ride. To show his appreciation, the “Brown Eyes Baby” had a special gift for her. Check out the video below.

“I am SO OBSESSED with this vintage Dolly Parton tour jacket!! Keith Urban this was so thoughtful of you. Can’t wait to wear it for our Columbus show. thank u thank u,” Ingrid Andress captioned the video post.

She soundtracked the video with “Dumb Blonde” by Dolly Parton. The video shows Keith Urban presenting her with a wrapped package and a card. She takes it to a couch and sits to open it, turning it around for the camera. Then, she tries it on. A perfect fit.

The Speed of Now Part 1 was released in 2020. “Brown Eyes Baby” is one of the new singles that has been released since, along with “Nightfalls.” Those will presumably appear on The Speed of Now Part 2. There’s no word on when the sequel will come.

A new generation is getting into the music of Keith Urban. A 25-year-old woman recently auditioned for The Voice performing a version of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.” It had coaches and real life partners Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fighting for her to join their teams. She eventually chose Blake Shelton’s team.

Keith Urban Continues the ‘Speed of Now’ Tour

Keith Urban continues on the ‘Speed of Now’ tour for much of the rest of the year. Now, he and Ingrid Andress are joined by Tyler Hubbard of Florida-Georgia Line, who is enjoying a ton of success with his new solo career. He released an EP in advance of the tour, and he has a full-length on the way.

The tour stops in Columbus, Ohio on Friday. Maybe Ingrid Andress will be sporting that vintage Dolly Parton jacket on stage. Then, they’ll roll to Chicago for a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday. There are plenty of big arena dates left along the way. And there’s a homecoming show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 7. They also manage to hit a couple of smaller markets like Knoxville, Tenn. and Savannah, Ga. They’ll hit most corners of America before it ends. This run wraps up on November 5 at XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. After that, Keith Urban heads to his native Australia for a run of dates to wrap the year. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.