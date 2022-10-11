WATCH: Keith Urban and Luke Combs Reveal a ‘Fun Fact’ About Their Wives

Country music superstars Keith Urban and Luke Combs certainly have a few things in common each finding impressive success on the country music scene. However, there is something else the two have in common…both are married to Nicoles. However, there is an impressive and “fun fact” behind these names. One that further connects these to country music stars!

Luke Combs Shares A “Fun Fact” About His Wife Related To Keith Urban’s Famous Wife

Keith Urban hit the stage for a recent Nashville Tennessee performance this week. And while he did, the star gave his fans plenty of special treats with a variety of surprise performances. Among the guests sharing the stage with Keith Urban during the appearance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was The Kind Of Love We Make singer Luke Combs. And, while he hit the stage with Urban, Combs shared an interesting tidbit about the stars’ two wives…both of whom are named Nicole.

As Combs takes the stage, Urban notes that Combs’ wife Nicole is named after his own wife, the award-winning The Gold Finch actress Nicole Kidman. This is a fact that Combs confirms to the audience noting that this “fun fact” is a true one as Urban tells the story.

During the performance, Keith Urban also sang Combs’ praises crediting the singer for his dedication to his craft. Combs, Urban points out, was taking time to hit the stage that night on his own time off from performing. He joins Urban on stage in between Combs’s own tour dates.

“@lukecombs thank you sooooo much for coming out to sing a couple of songs with us on your weekend off !!!” Keith Urban notes in a recent Instagram post.

“We love ya,” the star adds.

Nicole Combs Couldn’t Be There In Person, But She Proudly Shares A Clip Of The Surprise Performance

Nicole Combs was not on-site during the recent performance. The new mother was at home caring for the couple’s firstborn, a son named Tex Lawrence. However, she did proudly share a clip of the performance on her Instagram story on Tuesday (October 11). Noting that this video also contained a “fun fact” about her name.

Combs was one of the multiple surprise guests that night to hit the Nashville stage with Urban for his BROADWAY TO THE BIG TIME show. “[Our] special guests for the evening highlighted that journey,” Urban says of the appearances.

“[Representing] those playing on Lower Broadway right now, night after night,” the star continues. “to those headlining Nissan stadium.”