WATCH: Keith Urban Makes 6-Year-Old Fan’s Dream Come True at Illinois Concert

On Friday (November 4), Keith Urban was performing for a packed Peoria Civic Center in Illinois when he spotted an unusual sign in the crowd. The highlighter yellow sign was held by a man with a small boy on his shoulders. It read, “I wasn’t supposed to walk. I wasn’t supposed to talk. Now, I’m jammin’ to Keith Urban.”

Interested to learn more about the boy, Urban knelt down near where the family stood and struck up a conversation. In it, he learned that the little family was made up of Chase Hammock and Whitney Donaldson, the parents of 6-year-old Kellen Hammock.

Kellen’s father then explained to the country music star that he was told his son would never talk, but the young boy defied the odds. Not only can he talk but he knows Keith Urban’s entire discography by heart.

Touched by Kellen’s story, Urban leaned in to embrace the little boy, gifting him and his family a moment they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

Kellen’s mother then shared the experience on social media, adding the video of the singer’s conversation with Chase Hammock and several other moments from the magical evening. “Memories that will last a lifetime,” she wrote in the caption.

“This fulfilled a dream for our son! He has revealed to everyone today that he met and spoke with the ‘REAL LIFE Keith Urban,'” Donaldson shared. “The fact that Keith Urban was so humble to notice him, ask about his story, and make Kellen’s dream come true of meeting Keith Urban was the best feeling as parents we could ask for.”

Keith Urban Has Inspired the Young Music Lover for Years

Kellen Hammock may be only 6 years old, but his love for Keith Urban and his music already stretches back years. “He reenacts every one of Keith’s live performances while watching them at home,” his mother explained to Music Mayhem. “He was introduced to Keith Urban two years ago, and ever since, he has been completely enamored.”

Knowing the words to every Keith Urban song ever written would be an impressive feat for any 6-year-old. Kellen’s affinity for the “Somebody Like You” singer’s lyrics is even more impressive, however, considering the frightening diagnosis he’s been fighting his entire young life.

At birth, Kellen Hammock was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid buildup within the brain. “At eight days old, he underwent two brain surgeries,” the young fan’s mother said. “The doctors told us he wouldn’t walk, talk, or lift his head.”

Kellen’s condition holds him back in many areas of life, but it’s never affected his love for music. In fact, the young fan is so inspired by Keith Urban that he owns 13 guitars and 2 banjos.

According to Kellen’s mother, Keith Urban even inspired Kellen to wear the protective goggles necessary for his condition. After a cornea transplant, Kellen was required “to wear protective goggles 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He did not want to wear them at all at first,” she said.

“We had to show him a picture of Keith Urban wearing glasses for him to wear the goggles,” Donaldson continued. “And since he saw that picture he wears them with no issue. From the moment he wakes up until he goes to bed, he listens to Keith.”