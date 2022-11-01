WATCH: Keith Urban Picks the Banjo on ‘You’re Looking at Country’ at Loretta Lynn Tribute

Country music superstar Keith Urban showed off his banjo skills recently when he played a rousing version of Loretta Lynn’s 1971 hit You’re Looking at Country during the heartwarming memorial tribute to Lynn last weekend.

It was a wonderful and emotional nod as Urban showed off his banjo skills celebrating the late Loretta Lynn’s deep country roots during the October 30 performance honoring the late musician. The event, CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, featured a variety of top-notch performances honoring Loretta Lynn. It even included a statement from the Coal Miner’s Daughter herself.

Keith Urban Trades In His Guitar To Show Off His Banjo-pickin’ Skills

Country artist Keith Urban is a legend on his guitar, no doubt. He is recognized throughout the industry for his strumming skills as well as his signature voice and style. However, there is much more to Urban’s talent, it seems. Something he proudly … and impressively … showed off during the recent Loretta Lynn memorial event on CMT.

During the moving tribute, Urban pulled his banjo wowing the audience with a perfectly twangy tribute to Lynn performing the star’s iconic song You’re Looking at Country. He even encouraged the crowd to sing along with this perfectly-country performance. Something the memorial attendees were more than happy to do.

The country music hitmaker’s version of the Loretta Lynn classic was nothing short of a hit. The singer then wrapped up his rousing tribute to Loretta Lynn he paid further tribute to the late singer with a touching “god bless you” before leaving the stage.

Lynn and Urban Have An Adorably “Sweet” History

Loretta Lynn and Keith Urban are known to have a very special relationship. In fact, Loretta Lynn even “requested” that the Australian-born singer jumps out of her birthday cake during an all-star Nashville tribute show to celebrate her 87th birthday.

And, Urban was happy to oblige Lynn’s hilarious request! After all, Urban isn’t about to say no to a country music legend’s birthday wish! The singer did eventually pop out of a gigantic purple birthday cake during the tribute show.

Loretta Lynn died last month on Oct. 4 at her Hurricane Mills Tennessee home on October 4. The singer was 90 years old. And, Keith Urban was one of a long list of stars that attended the October 30 memorial event honoring Lynn and the legacy she leaves behind. Among the other stars that took the stage during the memorial were Alan Jackson, George Strait, and Little Big Town.