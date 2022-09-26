WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Beautiful Cover of Faith Hill’s ‘Breathe’

Kicking off a new week in an amazing way, Kelly Clarkson took to the stage to perform Breathe by Faith Hill during her talk show’s Kellyoke segment.

Country Now reports that during the stunning performance, Kelly Clarkson’s musical director, Jason Halbert was on the piano. The audience and viewers alike applauded the singer and songwriter after performing the hit 1999 hit track. Breathe is notably the lead single and title track of Hill’s fourth studio album. The track was named the 27th most successful song of the 2000s by Billboard. It also became Hill’s seventh number one on the Hot Country Songs chart and spent six weeks at number one.

Prior to performing Breathe, Kelly Clarkson sang Hill’s other hit songs Let’s Go To Vegas and It Matters to Me during Kellyoke. Hill was also a guest on Clarkson’s daytime talk show earlier this summer. She chatted about her time on the set of 1883 and working with her husband, Tim McGraw, on the show.

Faith Hill Tells Kelly Clarkson She Almost Quit Acting After Her 2004 Film ‘The Stepford Wives’

During her interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Hill admitted to Clarkson that she almost quit acting after her experience filming The Stepford Wives. She starred in the 2004 film alongside Nicole Kidman, Bette Midler, and Matthew Broderick. The movie’s description reads, “The secret to a Stepford wife lies behind the doors of the Men’s Association.”

“My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” Hill told Kelly Clarkson, “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie.”

When asked by Kelly Clarkson why filming The Stepford Wives wasn’t the best experience for her, Hill stated it was due to waiting in between the scenes. “Because it’s so long. The waiting for me. I have to be busy, doing stuff. Then I did an independent thing called Dixieland [in 2017]. I read a lot of script over the years, but nothing hit me or the timing wasn’t right.”

However, 1883’s script quickly changed Hill’s opinion about acting. “The script was so well written,” she told Kelly Clarkson. “I had honestly never read anything like that. So we made the decision to do it.”

Meanwhile, Faith Hill also opened up about how McGraw was not invited on a girl’s trip recently. “We went on a girl’s trip and had the best time, the four of us together and Gracie’s best friend. I’m all about the dancing. I cannot dance at all, and I’ll be the first to admit it. I know I can’t dance, but I do not care. I don’t care.”