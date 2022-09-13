WATCH: Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks Duet a Billy Joel Hit on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson returned for the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday. She welcomed a pretty big guest for the first show of the season. Garth Brooks joined her for the show. The two performed a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Check out video from the performance below.

“I know you sing a little, but does anybody know ‘New York State of Mind?’ Anybody wanna sing with us? Anybody down? Alright, so it sounds like a great idea is all I’m saying. We should maybe just sing. I know it’s a downgrade from Billy Joel. But I’m gonna do my best,” Kelly Clarkson said.

Then, Garth Brooks launches into the song a capella. He’s covered plenty of Billy Joel in his life. He recorded at least one track by the “Piano Man” in “Shameless” on Ropin the Wind.

Garth Brooks is in the middle of his run in Dublin, Ireland. He sold over 400,000 tickets for the dates at Croke Park. Those shows will be the final dates on his Stadium Tour. He’s already wrapped his North American dates for the Stadium Tour. His next venture in the United States is a string of dates at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri on the weekend of October 1. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to Television

Kelly Clarkson took a step back from The Voice this year to spend some time with her family. She said it had been quite a long time since her last real summer off.

“I had this conversation with a friend – I don’t know if balance is the word we should be using,” she began. “Because it’s never gonna be perfectly balanced, right? ‘Cause everything ebbs and flows. I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.’ And everybody understood it. They’ve been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations.”

She spent much of her summer in Montana and she and her ex-husband managed to take the vacation together for their kids. It made things much easier for the kids, as they didn’t have to travel as much. Rested and ready, she returns to her own Emmy award-winning show for a fourth season. She’s enjoyed a lot of success with her daytime talk show. “Kellyoke” even spawned an EP of covers for her. This year, she’s taking a tour bus across the country in search of the next great singer in an American Idol-style competition. But there’s a catch! Everyone that performs has to sing “Since U Been Gone” with Clarkson.