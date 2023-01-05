WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Honors Blake Shelton With a Cover of ‘Honey Bee’

With the New Year upon us, many people are kicking off brand-new or renewed fitness plans. For many people, that means cutting out the sweets. Luckily, Kelly Clarkson sees things differently. She kicked off yesterday’s episode of her talk show with some sweetness that won’t expand your waistline. She performed a cover of Blake Shelton’s “Honey Bee” for the audience.

Kelly Clarkson took the stage on her set surrounded by honey-colored lights. Her ever-present band Y’all was there to back her up through to song with some great instrumentation including a killer guitar solo near the end of the performance. Clarkson and her band made this song their own. The arrangement was a little more rocking than Shelton’s original cut. Additionally, Kelly’s vocal delivery was much less twangy than Blake’s.

However, that doesn’t mean that Kelly Clarkson’s cover of the song was lacking the honey-sweet sentiment of the original cut. Her soulful delivery added a sultry vibe to the sweet, playful song.

Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip co-penned “Honey Bee” and Blake Shelton released it in 2011. It was the lead single from his 2011 album Red River Blue and topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart as well as the Country Airplay chart.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Inspired’ Part of Blake Shelton’s Barmageddon

Recently, Blake Shelton’s new gameshow Barmageddon hit the airwaves. After the premiere aired, Shelton joked that he “stole” a segment of his new show from Kelly Clarkson. “I like to steal from people,” Shelton said jokingly. He went on to talk about how Clarkson’s show inspired a portion of his new series.

Blake Shelton said he watches The Kelly Clarkson Show every day. “I never miss it. She opens every one of her episodes with a song and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do that. I’m going to do what Kelly does, but do it better than Kelly.’ So, I decided that I’m going to do a classic bar karaoke theme song for every episode of Barmageddon.”

Shelton said that he wanted to take things a step further. He said that he wanted to call the segment “Blake-oke” as a not-so-subtle nod to his inspiration: Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment. However, Shelton’s co-producer and co-host of the show, Carson Daly, shot that idea down quickly. “He came to me and he pitched this idea and he goes, ‘What do you think about me opening up with a cover? We’ll call it a Blake-oke,” Daly said. “I say, ‘Kelly has the Kellyoke. You can’t call it ‘Blake-oke.’”

Shelton added that he didn’t steal the whole idea for his show from Kelly Clarkson. Instead, he looked to the movie The Hangover for inspiration. “We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people we know,” he said.