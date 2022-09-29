WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Performs ‘Love is a Cowboy’ on the ‘Late Late Show’

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Subject to Change’ era is here. The “HEARTFIRST” singer debuted her new album last Friday, and she welcomed it with a Good Morning America performance and a tour kickoff at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. On Tuesday, she debuted one of her newest tracks to a national audience. Check out video of Kelsea’s performance of “LOVE IS A COWBOY” below.

“LOVE IS A COWBOY” is a track that Kelsea Ballerini has been mashing up with a classic track by The Chicks. At Radio City Music Hall, she snuck in some lyrics from “Cowboy Take Me Away” by the 90s country band. It’s a standout on the new 15-track collection. She says this isn’t a divorce record, but rather, an “audit” record. She wrote it all during the pandemic and through her marital struggles with Morgan Evans. The relationship resulted in a divorce this summer.

Morgan Evans actually dropped a new track of his own amid the divorce.

During her tour opener at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Kelsea Ballerini opted to change the lyrics in several of her songs. They were written in a period of uncertainty, and now, she knows. In her latest single, “WHAT I HAVE,” she altered the lyric, “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed.” In “Get Over Yourself,” she changed the lyric, “I’m the crazy b—- that wrecked your life” to “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life.” There were several others. It’s a tour run that she scheduled prior to the pandemic and was determined to complete with the original ticket holders.

Kelsea Ballerini Launches the ‘Subject to Change’ Era

It’s a short run of dates for Kelsea Ballerini. Every date on this run was already scheduled. She also hit Boston while she was in the Northeast. Next up, she heads to Washington, D.C. for a show at The Anthem. Then, she’ll head out West for the only two Western dates on the run. She’s at Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 3 and at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6. She’ll also hit Kansas City and Philadelphia along the way. The only true Southern date is in Atlanta at The Eastern on October 11. The tour wraps in Mashantucket, Conn. on October 14 at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

She’ll certainly announce a more sprawling tour for 2023. And that may be in arenas. This may be your last chance to catch her in smaller venues. Her future begins with the big New Year’s Eve Bash in Nashville on December 31. That one is televised on CBS. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.