WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Turns in Perfect Rendition of ‘If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)’ for CMT Storytellers

Prior to Kelsea Ballerini’s installment of CMT Storyteller, the CMT Network shared a video of the country music hitmaker performing the acoustic version of her single If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).

According to PEOPLE, CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini is going to be featuring never-before-heard stories by the singer and songwriter. She will further open up about her growth as a country music star while she navigates through both her career and personal life.

“Songwriting is my therapy,” Ballerini explained. “My haven, my best friend, and my exhale. It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine.”

If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) is a single from Ballerini’s latest album, Subject to Change. The record made its debut shortly after Kelsea announced her divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans. She told PEOPLE that the “beauty” and “messiness” in her soul searching ended up inspiring the album. “It’s really my post-pandemic project,” Ballerini said about the album. “Like everyone else in the world, I was forced to sit in stillness and I’m not good at that.”

Ballerini admitted that she likes to be in “full sprint” all the time. The pandemic made it impossible to have her usual lifestyle. “In that time I kind of woke up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not 19 anymore. That’s weird.’ And I have a lot of life to process and a lot of time to do it.”

CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini will air on February 16th on the CMT Network.

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Her ‘Subject to Change’ Album & The Importance of Accepting Change In Her Life

While speaking to Variety in October 2022, Kelsea Ballerini opened up more about her Subject to Change album and further in-depth about the album’s key inspiration.

“The album is called Subject to Change because the idea is we’ve all been subject to change the last couple of years,” Ballerini said. “And what if we take all the space that that fear takes up and just go: it’s inevitable.” That’s how you become who you’re gonna be, and all that space that fear of change is taking up, I’m gonna use to enjoy the moment and enjoy my life.”

Kelsea then shared that she’s enjoying the moments and her life now. She said her life is not always going to be the same. So, she might as well enjoy it. “I think when you have that discovery — whenever you have it in life; I just had it recently — it allows for a lot more living to happen. True living.”

In regards to what’s changed since her Kelsea album, Ballerini added, “What hasn’t changed since the Kelsea album a couple years ago? Well, I still have a very cute dog.”