WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video

Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”

The video opens with Ballerini dancing somewhat mirthlessly to Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag”. Her face seems bemused as she glances down towards the bottom of the screen. A title card reads “country artist that isn’t country enough.” Next, we see Wynonna Judd. She is dancing in a laid back way, but with a knowing grin on her face. At the bottom of the screen, a caption reads “country music icon, legend and queen!”

Finally, we see Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini in the same shot, dancing together. The two share a glance before continuing to shuffle. The expressions on their face seem to say, “who cares what they think.” The last title card reads, “vibing and singing country music.”

Wynonna Judd is set to make an announcement on The Today Show

On October 24th, Wynonna Judd is going to appear on NBC’s The Today Show for a sit-down interview. Not only will the country superstar make a special announcement, but she’ll also perform four times from the show’s plaza stage in New York City during the 8 am, 9 am and 10 am ET hours. To top it all off, her tour mate Martina McBride will make a very special appearance during one of the performances.

Wynonna Judd started The Judds: The Final Tour with McBride as the opening act for the entire journey. On some dates, Wynonna will also have Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill to celebrate the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting influence on country music.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd, more commonly known as The Judds, were one of the most successful country music duos of all time, selling over 20 million albums in total. However, just a day before they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in April, Naomi Judd committed suicide after a long battle with depression.

Judd feels the tour is helping her through her grief. “Somebody said, ‘Are you angry?’ I said, ‘Hell, yeah. I’m angry. My granddaughter was born 12 days before she left. I have anger,’ but then I realized after the compassion and all the pieces, that there’s some real joy there and to celebrate the joy as much as I can,” Judd told People. “That’s part of the reason I’m doing the tour.”