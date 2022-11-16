Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s Priceless Reaction To Learning of GRAMMY Nomination

The 2023 Grammy nominations were recently announced, and Kelsea Ballerini undoubtedly had the best reaction to learning she was a nominee. The country artist snagged the Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Heartfirst.”

After discovering she had been nominated, she immediately took to social media to share the happy news with her fans. The announcement came during a special live stream event on Tuesday, November 15. The event revealed all the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

According to Ballerini, she discovered she would be attending the award ceremony while at a restaurant. Immediately, she broke out in song, singing the lyrics that earned her the highly sought-after nomination.

“The song is about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. Couldn’t be more cosmic. Here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst.” Ballerini wrote about the history-making-moment of her career in the caption.

Her wholesome reaction was captured as she saw her name pop up among fellow country artists going after the same title.

These names include Zach Bryan (“Something in the Orange”), Miranda Lambert (“In His Arms”), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This Town”), and Willie Nelson (“Live Forever”).

After she made the post, her fans quickly took to the comments with congratulatory messages. One wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF YOU,” while another penned, “I’m crying SO DESERVED.”

The nomination also marks Ballerini’s third nomination for a Grammy Award. For the 59th Grammy Awards, she was included in the list of nominees for Best New Artist. Several years later, for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, she was nominated for Best Country Album with her Unapologetically release.

The 29-year-old’s newest Grammy-nominated song, “Heartfirst,” acts as the lead single off her latest album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, which she released this fall on September 23.

This 15-track record serves as her first full-length album since 2020’s kelsea and its companion album, ballerini.

According to her, the album title reflects how we can’t control some things in life. She also encouraged herself and her fans not to be afraid of inevitable change.

“I loved the idea of [change] being such a relatable universal topic. But for me, I’ve always been really scared of change, because it’s been something that has influenced my life in ways that I don’t always love or that I’m not always ready for. And I liked the idea of making a record, and especially starting a record, with a song that says like, ‘But what if we take the power away from change? And what if we go, ‘it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen?’ And whether it’s bad change or good change, it’s meant to happen for me in my life and where I’m supposed to get to,'” she said in an interview.