WATCH: Kenny Chesney Helps Ashton Kutcher Train for New York City Marathon

That 90s Show star Ashton Kutcher has some big goals for the next couple of months. And he’s recruiting some of his famous friends, including country music superstar Kenny Chesney to help him get there.

Anyone who has been following Ashton Kutcher throughout his prolific career knows well that he is a big country music fan. So it doesn’t come as a shock to anyone that the actor, philanthropist, and humanitarian invited Chesney to join him on the Peloton as he prepares for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. This workout pairing comes as part of Kutcher’s Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher series.

In the recently released TikTok clip, Kutcher welcomes the American Kids singer into his “workout facility…also known as his basement. And Kutcher has the best way to introduce the popular country singer to the TikTok audiences, too.

“All we’re gonna do today is we’re gonna get along down the road, we got a long, long way to go,” Kutcher quips. Fans of the country scene know well that the actor is referencing the country singer’s hit, Get Along.

“Our guest, the great Kenny Chesney!” Kutcher continues.

Kenny Chesney Is Inspired By Ashton Kutcher’s Journey

As Kenny Chesney joins Kutcher in his Peloton marathon training, he says he’s inspired by the actor’s dedication. And, although he has never run a marathon himself, he’s proud to be a part of Kutcher’s journey.

“I have never ran a marathon,” Kenney Chesney says in the clip.

“What he’s doing is very inspiring,” the singer continues of Kutcher’s marathon goals.

“To get there, it’s a journey, it’s a grind,” he adds. “I’m very proud of him. I’m proud to be part of it.”

The Experience Is Available Via Peloton As Of Today, September 27

Joining Ashton Kutcher and the country music superstar on this episode is Peloton instructor, Denis Morton who works to push the men to their limit during the training.

“Kenny is known for his inspiring and heartfelt music,” Denis Morton has said about the singer.

“He was equally motivating during our run with Ashton,” the Peloton instructor continues.

“I can’t wait for Members to get to know Kenny, how grounded he is, and experience his music in a new way,” Morton adds. “I know they will feel motivated to push themselves, just like I did.”

Peloton users can find this 30-minute-long workout experience with Kutcher, Chesney, and Morton via the Peloton App or on the Tread app starting today, Tuesday, September 27. And of course, the entire run is set to some of Kenny Chesney’s most popular hit songs.

This workout is part of a 10-week-long series featuring guest stars helping Kutcher train over a 16-episode stretch. Other guests will include Thomas Rhett, Kim Kardashian, Natalie Portman, John Batiste, Chris Paul, and Allyson Felix.

Kutcher’s marathon goals are helping to raise funds for his nonprofit Thorn. Thorn helps to build technology that defends and protects children from sexual exploitation.