WATCH: Lainey Wilson Brings Young Fan Who Had Open Heart Surgery on Stage in Powerful Clip

Lainey Wilson recently made a brave little girl’s dream come true when she invited her onstage at a concert. And she gave her social media followers all the feels with a heartfelt video of the moment.

The country music star explained that the girl, named Davey, had just recovered from open heart surgery. To celebrate her health, her parents treated her to a front-row spot at the concert. And Davey shared the news of her successful operation with Wilson through a homemade sign.

When Wilson spotted the “Biggest Little Fan” in the crowd mid-set, she had to congratulate her for being so strong. So she asked Davey to come up for a hug and a special shoutout.

“Bring it in, sister,” she said as she embraced Davey, who was dressed in Lainey Wilson’s signature look, bellbottoms and a 70’s style shirt.

“I had to give her a ‘lil shoutout ’cause if anyone’s got a heart like a truck, it’s her,” Wilson explained in a caption.

Lainey Wilson Dedicated ‘Heart Like a Truck’ to her ‘Biggest Little Fan’

Davey nervously smiled as the audience cheered for her, and Wilson paused the show to add her autograph to the sign. And once she handed back the finished product, Davey met her proud parents who were waiting by the stage and claimed into her father’s arms.

“You’re one tough cookie Davey,” the singer wrote alongside the video. “Thanks for being brave and comin’ up on stage with me.”

After meeting the little girl, Lainey Wilson dedicated her May 2022 earlier-mentioned hit, Heart Like a Truck, to Davey.

“I think I have something in my eye,” singer Meg McRee captioned.

“You are so kind,” a fan wrote. “You just made that little girl and her parent’s whole year by simply taking a minute for them.”

Lainey Wilson has proved several times that she’s willing to take a moment for tiny fighters, too. The 30-year-old Yellowstone actress has a soft spot for children, especially those facing huge medical battles. In fact, only four months ago, she caught wind of a newborn, Asa, who came into the world prematurely and was struggling after she had open heart surgery.

Radio station 93.7 shared that Wilson had been following a gofundme and TikTok page set up for Asa by her father, Tad. And Lainey recorded a special rendition of Heart Like a Truck for the 4 lb 13 oz warrior.

“You are beautiful and if anybody’s got a heart like a truck, it’s you,” she said. “You keep on fighting.”