WATCH: Lainey Wilson Crushes CMT Campfire Sessions Performance of ‘Hold My Halo’

Lainey Wilson may no longer rough it in her Flagstaff camper, but that doesn’t mean she can’t sing a few tunes by a campfire. In fact, that’s exactly what she did during her recent appearance on CMT’s Campfire Sessions.

During her performance, the Louisiana native played a rendition of her track “Hold My Halo.” The performance saw Wilson and her three bandmates as they played the track off her 2022 LP Bell Bottom Country while sweetly serenading viewers who sat behind the fire.

“I wrote this song for anybody and everybody who has been through heartbreak, hard times, hard luck,” Wilson said. “It’s about not being afraid and ashamed of the scratches and the dents and the bumps along the way. Instead, be proud of it because that’s exactly what makes you who you are.”

The 30-year-old’s recent performance comes as part of her full episode, which is airing throughout the week on CMT. You can also catch it on YouTube and Facebook.

“Back in 2020, I did a ‘Campfire Sessions’ with just me and my guitar player. A lot has changed since then, and I was excited to come back with my full band and play some newer songs,” Wilson said about the performance. “It doesn’t get much better than getting to sit around a campfire with your band and jam together. Thanks, CMT, for having me back for another Campfire Sessions!”

In addition, fans can catch her singing her other hits, such as “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Lainey Wilson claims two coveted CMA awards, gets ready for ‘Yellowstone’ debut

To celebrate the premiere of Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” on which Wilson makes her debut as Abby, she is teaming with CMT for a special TikTok live.

There’s no. doubt it’s been a busy week for Wilson. The rising country super attended the recent CMA Awards with six nominations— the most of any artist this year. During the event, she claimed two of the most sought-after awards: new artist and female vocalist of the year. After, she revealed why the moment was so significant to her.

“Of course, I want to leave here with a trophy,” Wilson admitted, “but just having [my father] here, that’s a win in itself. It truly is a miracle.”

Before she claimed the coveted awards, Wilson walked the red carpet with her father, Brian Wilson. Before the event, Brian had spent two months in the hospital due to a nearly-fatal fungal infection that resulted in him losing his left eye.

Despite his health scare, he made sure to be his daughter’s date during the event. When presenters announced Wilson’s name as the winner, he also gave her a standing ovation.

During the ceremony, Wilson took the stage with HARDY to perform their collab, “Wait in the Truck.” She also joined in the tribute to Alan Jackson, who received CMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Oh my gosh, he’s the soundtrack of my childhood,” revealed Wilson, who sang Jackson’s 1990 hit, “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow.”

She added: “I don’t know anybody in this town who could say that he’s not influenced them in some way. I mean, he is country music.”