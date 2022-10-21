WATCH: Lainey Wilson Dances to Her Unreleased Song, ‘Hold My Halo’

Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.

Now, she’s giving us a peak at another tune. On Thursday, she shared a clip of “Hold My Halo,” complete with an impromptu dance. Check out the clip below.

“For heavens sake I need a good time. Lawd knows it ain’t no crime. Who’s ready for Oct 28!” she captioned the clip.

This one sounds a lot more upbeat than what we’ve become accustomed to hearing from Lainey Wilson. Her power ballads and strong vocal has become a signature throughout tracks like “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Things a Man Oughta Know.” There was the collaboration with Cole Swindell “Never Say Never,” which racked up a few CMT Awards nominations. And there is her latest, a duet with HARDY titled “wait in the truck.” But…they’re all ballads.

She had an album cut featured in Yellowstone that had a bit of driving beat, but this is new. That was “Straight Up Sideways.”

We know that she’ll have music in the new season of Yellowstone. She joins the cast for season five, and “Watermelon Moonshine” will be used during the season. It debuts on November 13.

Lainey Wilson on the Road With Luke Combs

As soon as she finished Jon Pardi’s ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour, she headed right back out for Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. This weekend, they’re at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. for a couple of dates. She’ll do an off date at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 23. She’ll find a way to do a virtual album release party the night before the album drops. That one is invitation only. Then, she’s back to the stage opening for Combs in Omaha, Neb. to formally welcome the new album.

On October 30, she’ll have another virtual listening party that’s open to everyone. She stays with Combs for most of the year and finds ways to cram other shows in. She swings by the Grand Ole Opry on November 12. She’ll finally take a bit of a breather early next year before re-joining Luke Combs for his stadium tour. That kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.