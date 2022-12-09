WATCH: Lainey Wilson Performs ‘Heart Like a Truck’ with the University of Nebraska Omaha Choir

Back in October, Lainey Wilson shared a short clip of her singing “Heart Like a Truck” with the University of Omaha Concert Choir. Even that brief look at the performance was enough to raise goosebumps on the skin of her fans. Earlier today, Wilson shared a video showcasing the entire performance. In short, Christmas came a few weeks early this year. Check out the gift that Lainey delivered below.

The video opens with a wide shot of Lainey Wilson and her band ringed by the UNO choir. With the first few notes of the song, you can tell that this is going to be a special rendition of the song. You can hear the amazing acoustics in the room as Wilson kicks off the familiar vocal line. However, it isn’t until the choir comes in that we see how good that room and the UNO choir sound.

However, the best part of this video might be seeing this room full of incredibly talented singers really get into Lainey Wilson’s music. As the camera pans across the group, we can see that they’re feeling every note of the song.

Lainey Wilson recorded this session with the UNO choir in October not long before Bell Bottom Country hit shelves and streaming services. She could have picked a million different ways to celebrate the occasion, but nor of them would have been as moving as this.

Lainey Wilson shared another clip of her performance with the UNO choir on Instagram earlier today. “I’ll never get over how beautiful this was… I still get chills,” she wrote in the caption before thanking the choir for helping her elevate the song.

Lainey Wilson to Embark on Headlining Tour in 2023

Lainey Wilson will kick off her first-ever headlining tour next year. Unfortunately, she probably won’t have the UNO choir behind her. However, she’s still sure to put on a killer show. The Country with a Flare tour kicks off in January.