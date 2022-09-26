WATCH: Lainey Wilson Plays Hilarious Tour Prank on Jon Pardi in Wake of His Big News

Singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson pulled a prank on Jon Pardi on tour. Wilson shared the video of the hilarious moment on her Instagram page.

Singer Jon Pardi recently shared that he and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting a child. He shared the news on Instagram a few days ago. He captioned the post: “ Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from God. I’m ready for it!”

Fans expressed their excitement for the couple. Many immediately offered their congratulations. However, Wilson had a different way of saying congrats.

She and Hailey Whitters dressed up in giant baby costumes and ambushed the singer onstage, dancing alongside him as he sang.

Wilson captioned the Instagram post: “#Prank 2: soon to be daddy @jonpardi gets double teamed by his tour babies.”

Fans found the prank so funny. One fan wrote in the comments: “This was epic to watch live lol my husband said, ‘I wonder if this is apart of the tour every night?'” Another fan said: “Love this so much! Congrats daddy!”

Lainey Wilson and HARDY Collab on ‘Wait in the Truck’

Wilson and HARDY’s “Wait in the Truck” recently dropped. Wilson shared talked about how the collaboration happened.

“You know, HARDY has always been a buddy of mine,” Wilson said while on Sirius XM. “Anytime his truck breaks down, who does he call? Me. To borrow my truck. So of course we’re singing a song about a truck. But I love HARDY. When I tell you – when I think of the best songwriters in Nashville – really just in the world – he is one of those people. He makes me want to be a better performer. He makes me want to be a better writer. So of course when he sent me this song, we couldn’t say yes quick enough.”

The star spoke about how HARDY writes songs and delivers the performance.

“More importantly than that, it’s really just the message that this song puts out there,” she shared. “You rarely hear songs like this. It is a song about domestic violence. But it’s bringing light to heavy situations that people are scared to talk about. And I really, truly believe that it’s our job as artists to sing about the things that the things that some folks are scared to talk about.”

The singers sing in the chorus: “Wait in the truck (have mercy on me)

